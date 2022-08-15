UPDATE 8/18/2022 – 7:45am. Alaska State Troopers have, since, canceled the AMBER Alert issued Wednesday evening for 15-year-old Alexis Bane. She was located safely this (Thursday) morning. According to the online state trooper dispatch, 51-year-old Steven Narron, who had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, is in AST custody. The Alaska State Troopers expressed thanks to the residents who called in tips and information resulting in the alert’s cancellation. No other information is known at this time.

