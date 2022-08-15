ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unm.edu

Headlines for August 19, 2022

Santa Fe New Mexican - With eye on ending late audits, city of Santa Fe signs new agreements. Los alamos Daily Post - Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program. Las Cruces Sun News - International journal publishes research by 16-year-old Deming students. Las Cruces Bulletin...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

New project reveals Black history at UNM

With a swipe of the screen, the history and legacy of the Black experience at The University of New Mexico is now available thanks to a new touchscreen at the African American Student Services office in Mesa Vista Hall. The website touchscreen project Black History at UNM is the result of a collaboration between the AASS and UNM Communications and Marketing Department Web team.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy