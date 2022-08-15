ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhKOy_0hHt0Cet00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A heartbreaking video taken in St. Petersburg this week appears to show a female dolphin carrying her dead calf on her head, unwilling to let it go.

Michael Dee spotted the mother pushing her calf through the waters near the Boca Ciega Point community on Sunday evening, and captured the sad spectacle on video.

“Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening,” Dee recalled. “The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love.”

Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said it was monitoring reports of the dolphin and carcass with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but had no plans to get into the water to recover the animal.

“Cases of dolphins pushing a dead calf are well documented and this behavior seems part of a natural process, so the Southeast Stranding Network doesn’t intervene,” CMA spokeswoman Kelsy Long said. “We assume it’s the mom in most cases, but it could be other adults. We often can’t confirm.”

Long said Network partners would work to recover the carcass if the adult leaves it, or if the calf washes ashore. If that happens, the calf’s body will be sent to the Marine Mammal Pathology Lab at Eckerd College for a necropsy to confirm its cause of death.

Although calf carrying typically lasts a few hours after a calf’s death, some dolphins have been observed carrying their calves around for days as they decompose.

Some studies suggest dolphins grieve for their dead similarly to humans.

In 2018, biologists and marine conservation experts with the Dolphin Biology and Conservation, a non-profit that researches and advocates for dolphins, collected 78 scientific reports of grief-like displays in 20 of the 88 cetacean species currently known. Of the 88 species, only 20 showed signs of grieving behaviors. Dolphins accounted for 92.3 percent of the grieving behaviors, most of which were found in females mourning their calves, the study found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 18

Greg Gabert
4d ago

I had the unfortunate similar situation. Saw a group of people pointing out into the water off Pass-a-grille. I grabbed my board and paddled out a couple hundred yards where I found the mother still pushing the now decomposing calf. I told her I had to take the wee one to shore. She swam next to me touching my leg all the way in and nearly beached herself. The worst part of the journey was listening to her song of anguish. It haunts me to this day. This happened 20 years ago and I'm tearing up as I write this. By the time we got to shore I was nearly a basket case with my tears and I consider myself a bit macho. A profound life changing event. The mother swam back and forth near the shore for two days.

Reply(5)
8
Meridith Holroyd
3d ago

This is one of the saddest things I've ever watched, and proof positive that many, if not all, animals have feelings of love, sadness and joy just as we do.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
WFLA

The Great Bay Scallop Search happening this weekend

Scallops kind of act as a canary in a coal mine for waterways. Eric Plage with Tampa Bay Watch says they are susceptible to poor water quality and pollution. If you can't find scallops in a place they should be, that might be an indication that the water quality there is poor.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Fish#Cma#Network
WIS-TV

GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida man is on the mend after a life-threatening experience in the water. J.C. La Verde was able to fight off an alligator attack, and although he has at least another surgery in the future, he said he’s thankful to be alive. “If you...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market

A privately owned 6-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

85K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy