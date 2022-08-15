An emotional day came with an emotional win as Olympus persevered against the defending 3A champion Cougars after five sets. Union took the first point, and after a comeback from Olympus, the Cougars looked primed to take over with a blowout set point in the third. The Titans rallied to force a fifth set and won by the slimmest of margins.

CLEARFIELD, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO