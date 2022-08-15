Read full article on original website
Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
Prep Football: The High Desert's Week 0 Scoreboard
Here's a list of Week 0 high school football scores featuring our local teams. Thursday Adelanto 26, Castaic 7 ...
High school volleyball: Thursday night highlights include a heartfelt Olympus win, five-set win for Clearfield
An emotional day came with an emotional win as Olympus persevered against the defending 3A champion Cougars after five sets. Union took the first point, and after a comeback from Olympus, the Cougars looked primed to take over with a blowout set point in the third. The Titans rallied to force a fifth set and won by the slimmest of margins.
High school football: West, Corner Canyon, Orem and Snow Canyon face marquee out-of-state teams in Week 2
Throughout the high school football preseason, it’s very common for Utah teams to face an out-of-state opponent. In fact, there are 50 games on tap this season that feature Utah teams vs. out-of-state teams. Some of these cross-state games kick off this Friday in Week 2, and there’s definitely...
High school volleyball: Timpview tops Ridgeline in return to Thunderdome
Timpview’s 2022 season got underway in a match against Ridgeline in Provo Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds took care of business against the Riverhawks to the tune of a 3-0 sweep. Timpview won the sets by scores of 25-17, 25-12, and 26-24. While the match marked the first of the...
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains
The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
‘A natural leader’: Devin Kaufusi making the most of final season of college football
Utah defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi is savoring his final college football fall camp. “August just flies by. It’s like August isn’t a real month anymore. It’s just football, day-in and day-out, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m,” he said. “Everyone’s been able to let the personalities shine through but take the criticism that’s needed and better themselves and their rooms as leadership and position groups. Fall camp’s been good.”
Clark Phillips III’s sweet new ride is among the spoils NIL is bringing Ute athletes
Now that college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, business opportunities are popping up all over the country. And that’s certainly been the case at Utah, where athletes, like cornerback Clark Phillips III, are benefitting. Thanks to NIL, he recently made a big, splashy purchase. “One...
