Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
UTAH STATE
High school volleyball: Thursday night highlights include a heartfelt Olympus win, five-set win for Clearfield

An emotional day came with an emotional win as Olympus persevered against the defending 3A champion Cougars after five sets. Union took the first point, and after a comeback from Olympus, the Cougars looked primed to take over with a blowout set point in the third. The Titans rallied to force a fifth set and won by the slimmest of margins.
CLEARFIELD, UT
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains

The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
‘A natural leader’: Devin Kaufusi making the most of final season of college football

Utah defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi is savoring his final college football fall camp. “August just flies by. It’s like August isn’t a real month anymore. It’s just football, day-in and day-out, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m,” he said. “Everyone’s been able to let the personalities shine through but take the criticism that’s needed and better themselves and their rooms as leadership and position groups. Fall camp’s been good.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

