Topographic complexity is the most significant factor influencing bird acoustic indices in tropical forests

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Greenland's Indigenous population favors extracting and exporting sand from melting ice sheet
A national survey of close to 1,000 adults in Greenland (where approximately 90% of the population is Indigenous) conducted by a McGill University-led research team has found that a surprisingly large majority—3 out of 4 Greenlanders—support extracting and exporting sand left by the melting ice sheet. A significant proportion want Greenland's leadership to assess the impact of sand extraction and exports on both the environment and economy. Furthermore, when it comes to who mines the sand, the majority prefer local involvement to foreign collaboration.
Phys.org
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space
Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.
Phys.org
Climate-resilient breadfruit might be the food of the future
In the face of climate change, breadfruit soon might come to a dinner plate near you. While researchers predict that climate change will have an adverse effect on most staple crops, including rice, corn and soybeans, a new Northwestern University study finds that breadfruit—a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands—will be relatively unaffected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
How the Earth is changing across different ecosystems
Climate change is a complicated phenomenon with a variety of both abrupt and gradual effects that scientists are working hard to uncover. Emerging findings on how various ecosystems are responding to a changing climate, stemming from long-term research conducted through the National Science Foundation's 40-year-old Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program, have now been published in a series of articles in the journal BioScience.
Phys.org
Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
We often think of astronomy as a visual science with beautiful images of the universe. However, astronomers use a wide range of analysis tools beyond images to understand nature at a deeper level. Data sonification is the process of converting data into sound. It has powerful applications in research, education...
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Phys.org
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari
Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Phys.org
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Phys.org
Burying short sections of power lines would drastically reduce hurricanes' future impact on coastal residents
As Earth warms due to climate change, people living near the coasts not only face a higher risk of major hurricanes, but are also more likely to experience a subsequent heat wave while grappling with widespread power outages. Princeton researchers have investigated the risk of this compound hazard occurring in...
Phys.org
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Phys.org
60 million years of climate change drove the evolution and diversity of reptiles
Just over 250 million years ago during the end of the Permian period and start of the Triassic, reptiles had one heck of a coming out party. Their rates of evolution and diversity started exploding, leading to a dizzying variety of abilities, body plans, and traits, and helping to firmly establish both their extinct lineages and those that still exist today as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups the world has ever seen. For the longest time, this flourish was explained by their competition being wiped out by two of the biggest mass extinction events (around 261 and 252 million years ago) in the history of the planet.
Phys.org
International team uncovers surprising evolutionary secrets of microfossil Saccorhytus
One step forward, one step back for paleobiologists. Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the Department of Geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, is part of a large, international team to take a new look at Saccorhytus, a roughly 535 million-year-old microfossil discovered in rocks in China by two researchers who were each once visiting professors in Xiao's lab. The new find Saccorhytus is not in fact the earliest representative of the deuterostomes, that is, animals with a secondary mouth (humans are part of this evolutionary lineage in case you're wondering) but rather a protostome, or an animal with a primary mouth.
Phys.org
Risk of volcano catastrophe 'a roll of the dice,' say experts
The world is "woefully underprepared" for a massive volcanic eruption and the likely repercussions on global supply chains, climate and food, according to experts from the University of Cambridge's Center for the Study of Existential Risk (CSER), and the University of Birmingham. In an article published in the journal Nature,...
Phys.org
How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply
A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
Phys.org
How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data
County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
Phys.org
Wave created by Tonga volcano eruption reached 90 meters—nine times taller than 2011 Japan tsunami
The initial tsunami wave created by the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in January 2022 reached 90 meters in height, around nine times taller than that from the highly destructive 2011 Japan tsunami, new research has found. An international research team says the eruption should...
Phys.org
Scientists unravel biotic colonization history of subtropical East Asian caves
Caves have an isolated, strongly zonal environment and are home to unique and fragile biotas with high levels of endemism. However, little is known about how the biotic colonization of caves developed over time, especially in caves at middle and low latitudes. To broaden knowledge in this area, researchers led...
Comments / 0