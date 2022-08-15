ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cities where people in Rockford are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rolling Meadows residents in Davis Junction on boil order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For six weeks, Derek Spigleberg’s home at Rolling Meadows in Davis Junction has been under a boil order. The mobile home park is run by a well-water system separate from the village. “For weeks on end it was flooding across the street,” said Spigleberg. “Their...
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Three people injured in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Last days for stateline area pools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Wet for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with a few light showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday with highs in the middle 70′s. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs back in the middle 70′s. Dry the beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School. Police asked the public to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One hurt in Cherry Valley crash

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hurt in a crash in Cherry Valley Wednesday morning. Police were called to the intersection of Baxter Road and Mulford Road around 8 a.m. for reports of a crash. They found that a car and a pickup truck had collided when they arrived. The driver of the […]
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville police search for car linked to crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
JANESVILLE, WI

