Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
WIFR
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.
Cities where people in Rockford are getting new jobs
The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in […]
WIFR
Rolling Meadows residents in Davis Junction on boil order
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For six weeks, Derek Spigleberg’s home at Rolling Meadows in Davis Junction has been under a boil order. The mobile home park is run by a well-water system separate from the village. “For weeks on end it was flooding across the street,” said Spigleberg. “Their...
WIFR
Three people injured in Thursday night shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
WIFR
Last days for stateline area pools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season. Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:. August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford. August 21 -...
WIFR
Wet for the Weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with a few light showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight with lows in the lower 60′s. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday with highs in the middle 70′s. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with highs back in the middle 70′s. Dry the beginning of next week.
WIFR
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
One hurt in Cherry Valley crash
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hurt in a crash in Cherry Valley Wednesday morning. Police were called to the intersection of Baxter Road and Mulford Road around 8 a.m. for reports of a crash. They found that a car and a pickup truck had collided when they arrived. The driver of the […]
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. Police did not provide further details, except to say that the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive around 9:15 p.m.
Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act. According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th. A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and […]
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Metra train station in Woodstock to be open for morning rail service starting Aug. 22
Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Woodstock’s train station will have the south entrance open to the public to accommodate Metra’s morning schedule. According to a news release from Kevin Newton, COO […]
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
Janesville driver flips car after suspect cuts him off, nearly hits wheelchair
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Wednesday. According to police, a man, in his 50s or 60s, driving a blue or teal-colored sedan with a dog in the front seat, was seen driving recklessly on Humes Road around 10:54 a.m. The suspect […]
How gas prices have changed in Rockford in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub. Gas prices in the U.S. […]
nbc15.com
Janesville police search for car linked to crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
