OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman

Caitlyn Case Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation

HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman.

Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado.

Case was updating family members along the way, but lost contact with them when she was driving along Highway 271 near Hugo, Oklahoma.

Investigators later found her car near the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Oklahoma.

If you have any information on where she could be or why her car ended up near the river, contact OSBI.

