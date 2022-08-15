ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

kswo.com

Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
LAWTON, OK
Altus, OK
Altus, OK
kswo.com

Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
ALTUS, OK
KLAW 101

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition

LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office. The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.
LONE WOLF, OK
kswo.com

Spirit of Survival Race cancelled due to ongoing COVID struggles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 15 years, the Spirit of Survival Race will not take place in Lawton, as organizers continue to fight the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic. Officials with the organization said they have seen diminished resources since the beginning of COVID-19, forcing...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Medicine Park proposed lodging tax

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is hoping to increase their lodging tax by two percent to help fund certain infrastructures and street projects. Medicine Park Mayor, Dr. Roger Johnson has says the city is in the process of these upgrades, but the town needs more money.
MEDICINE PARK, OK
kswo.com

Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received. This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Medwatch: The importance of preventing childhood obesity

A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. A new program is coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital that will allow those interested to earn while learning from CCMH educators and hopefully start their career in the medical field. Deadly Heat.
LAWTON, OK

