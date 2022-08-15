Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 will host a town meeting on Saturday in Lawton, to offer veterans and widows of veterans more information about the Oklahoma Veterans Registry. On July 1, 2023, all veterans and widows must be registered for the Oklahoma Veterans Registry...
kswo.com
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
kswo.com
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
kswo.com
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
kswo.com
Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
kosu.org
High manganese levels turned its water yellow, but Altus officials say it's still safe to drink
Debbie Vogt, who lives in Altus, said she noticed her water was a brown-ish yellow when she went to brush her teeth Wednesday morning. She opted not to find out how it tasted, but the City of Altus said in a Facebook post that the flavor and smell may be unpleasant.
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
kswo.com
Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
kswo.com
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
kswo.com
Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition
LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office. The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.
kswo.com
Spirit of Survival Race cancelled due to ongoing COVID struggles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 15 years, the Spirit of Survival Race will not take place in Lawton, as organizers continue to fight the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic. Officials with the organization said they have seen diminished resources since the beginning of COVID-19, forcing...
kswo.com
Medicine Park proposed lodging tax
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is hoping to increase their lodging tax by two percent to help fund certain infrastructures and street projects. Medicine Park Mayor, Dr. Roger Johnson has says the city is in the process of these upgrades, but the town needs more money.
kswo.com
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received. This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.
kswo.com
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill. We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for...
kswo.com
Comanche County Republican Party grand opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours
It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
kswo.com
Medwatch: The importance of preventing childhood obesity
A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. A new program is coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital that will allow those interested to earn while learning from CCMH educators and hopefully start their career in the medical field. Deadly Heat.
