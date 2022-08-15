Read full article on original website
Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash On Route 216 In Stormville
A 51-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Dutchess County around noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Stormville at the intersection of Route 216 and Phillips Road. According to the East Fishkill Police, when officers arrived on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly woman rescued from lake, dies later
TOWN OF ROSENDALE – An 81-year-old New York City woman who was an avid swimmer and went into Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale late Thursday afternoon, had to be rescued, but died later at the hospital, Rosendale Police reported on Friday. Officers said the woman, Carol Smith,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident
POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Missing Port Jervis woman found dead
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The body of 21-year-old Brittan Hendershot, who was reported missing to Port Jervis Police on July 5, has been found in a wooded area of the Town of Wallkill, State Police said Thursday. She was last seen in Wallkill and the Port Jervis City Police...
Police locate body of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5. She was last seen in Wallkill.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake
On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
Drunk Driver Crashes Onto Railroad Tracks, Damages Vehicle In Saugerties, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was driving drunk when he crashed his car onto railroad tracks, damaging his vehicle, police said. In Ulster County, police in Saugerties were called just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports of a crash on Peoples Road. When officers arrived, they determined that 23-year-old...
boropark24.com
Tragedy Avoided in Camp Meor Hatorah After Vehicle Crashes onto Camp Grounds
At 8:00 this morning, the driver of a pickup truck dozed off and lost control of his vehicle on Route 42 in the Town of Fallsburg. The vehicle crashed through trees and into Meor Hatorah Camp where it flipped over before coming to a halt. Miraculously, the driver came out...
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fourteen-year-old stabbed
CITY OF HUDSON – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest by another teenager in what police in the City of Hudson describe as an ongoing issue between the two who know one another. The victim of the Tuesday evening incident in the area of the Hudson Terrace...
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police find remains of missing woman in Wallkill
The human remains of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing last month was discovered by authorities in Wallkill, the Port Jervis City Police Department said Thursday. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, and police initiated a missing person investigation which revealed she was last seen in Wallkill. Her body was located Monday in a wooded area in town following several hundred hours of investigative work, police said.
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
Police: 1 person dies after Wallkill motorcycle crash
Police say one person died after a motorcycle crash in Wallkill Sunday afternoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Michigan man killed in Stormville motorcycle accident
STORMVILLE – A 51-year-old Michigan man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding ran off Route 216 in Stormville, East Fishkill Police reported. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, August 13, where they found the unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. Police...
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in several Sullivan County larcenies in custody in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A man who is wanted as a suspect in a number of larcenies in Sullivan County was captured in the City of Port Jervis Thursday afternoon. The man eluded police for days as he was chased through parts of Orange and Sullivan counties and Pike County, Pennsylvania.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer
BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police Say Axe Wielding Ulster County Man Arrested and Charged
Well, this is a terrifying thought. Police say an intoxicated local man was arrested Sunday night after he approached a home with a pickaxe, broke in, and then began swinging the axe at the homeowner inside. Authorities have not indicated if the victim knew the suspect as of yet, though...
Investigation Continues For Early Sunday Morning Car-Pedestrian Accident on Dutchess Turnpike
Motorists in the area of Adams Fairacre Farms on Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 in Poughkeepsie began sharing the news on social media of an auto-pedestrian accident early Sunday August 14th. Further details became available as the day went on regarding the situation that caused the pedestrian to be transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
