Wallkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Elderly woman rescued from lake, dies later

TOWN OF ROSENDALE – An 81-year-old New York City woman who was an avid swimmer and went into Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale late Thursday afternoon, had to be rescued, but died later at the hospital, Rosendale Police reported on Friday. Officers said the woman, Carol Smith,...
ROSENDALE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident

POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Missing Port Jervis woman found dead

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The body of 21-year-old Brittan Hendershot, who was reported missing to Port Jervis Police on July 5, has been found in a wooded area of the Town of Wallkill, State Police said Thursday. She was last seen in Wallkill and the Port Jervis City Police...
PORT JERVIS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake

On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
ROSENDALE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fourteen-year-old stabbed

CITY OF HUDSON – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest by another teenager in what police in the City of Hudson describe as an ongoing issue between the two who know one another. The victim of the Tuesday evening incident in the area of the Hudson Terrace...
HUDSON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police find remains of missing woman in Wallkill

The human remains of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing last month was discovered by authorities in Wallkill, the Port Jervis City Police Department said Thursday. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, and police initiated a missing person investigation which revealed she was last seen in Wallkill. Her body was located Monday in a wooded area in town following several hundred hours of investigative work, police said.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Michigan man killed in Stormville motorcycle accident

STORMVILLE – A 51-year-old Michigan man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding ran off Route 216 in Stormville, East Fishkill Police reported. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, August 13, where they found the unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. Police...
STORMVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer

BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
BEACON, NY

