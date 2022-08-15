Global Traffic Technologies Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) has named Bryan Wells as Chief Technology Officer. This role is vital to GTT’s commitment to digital transformation and product innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005533/en/

Global Traffic Technologies is pleased to welcome the newest member of its executive leadership team, Chief Technology Officer Bryan Wells. Bryan will align the product and development teams to deliver on GTT’s vision for a connected future in the vehicle-to-everything and Intelligent Transportation Systems markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wells joins GTT with more than three decades of experience in software engineering, research and development, and connected vehicle technologies. Over his extensive career, Wells has contributed to the development of industry leading vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology for the USDOT and vehicle OEM’s that improve safety and reduce vehicle collision rates. He has secured patents for several devices in the V2X space, demonstrating a deep understanding of the market’s needs and making him a critical addition to the GTT leadership team.

For more than twenty-five years, Wells was with DENSO North America serving in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he led the team responsible for developing hardware and software solutions for V2X, specializing in heavy-duty vehicles and roadside equipment. Wells was a contributing and voting member of several IEEE standard development working groups and was an engineer on the team responsible for developing the first dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) V2X device in North America.

“I’m pleased to be joining the team at GTT where their clear vision for the future aligns well with my experience,” Wells said. “Their roadmap is strong, and their dedicated leadership and intense customer focus will continue to deliver industry leading products and platforms.”

“Bryan joins a very talented product development team at a pivotal point for our future. Our team is laser focused on the development of our technology portfolio and it is important that GTT builds on our strong corporate culture to deliver leading technology for our customers’ future challenges,” explains GTT’s President Terry Griffith. “We are excited to welcome him to the team at GTT and look forward to mobilizing our road map for the future.”

About Global Traffic Technologies

Global Traffic Technologies, LLC (GTT) is the manufacturer of Opticom ™ priority control systems and Canoga ™ traffic-sensing systems. For more than 56 years, our solutions have helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market-leader in priority control, with more than 180,000 connected devices installed in over 5,000 municipal, regional, and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit gtt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005533/en/

CONTACT: Kristen Rose

Marketing, Global Traffic Technologies

kristen.rose@gtt.com

KEYWORD: MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT PUBLIC SAFETY TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT SOFTWARE NETWORKS PUBLIC TRANSPORT

SOURCE: Global Traffic Technologies, LLC

PUB: 08/15/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 08/15/2022 12:16 PM