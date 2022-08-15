Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s sobering take on looming mega-deal with Bengals
Despite the Cincinnati Bengals making it clear they have every intention of offering him a contract extension, Joe Burrow is not making a big deal about it and isn’t even focusing on a possible new contract. Burrow hinted as much when he was asked recently about the investments the...
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue L. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a […] The post Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ immediate reaction to getting clamped by Saints in joint practice
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are having joint practices during training camp this week. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Packers offense looked really bad, as the Saints defense locked them up. After a failed two-minute drill by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, Rodgers gave props where they were due.
Top Draft Pick Commands Attention for Bears Defense
Top Three Bears Defensive Players to Watch: Kyler Gordon didn't play in the preseason opener but against Seattle Thursday he is expected to be with the starters as he tries gain some experience in advance of the opener.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Herbert is out of excuses after Chargers’ massive Derwin James deal
The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2018 and have only made it twice since 2010. Drafting quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020 will likely change that soon, but after signing safety Derwin James to an extension that will pay him $19.1 million per year, the future is now for Brandon Staley, Herbert, and the Chargers.
NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Nissan Stadium in Nashville this weekend, as they will face the Tennessee Titans in a matchup of two teams seeking their first preseason win. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Buccaneers-Titans prediction and pick will be revealed. Tampa Bay rallied from nine points down to […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenneth Walker III gets injury update as Seahawks backfield is left in shambles
There has been a ton of buzz this offseason surrounding Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Unfortunately, Walker III is now injured and was unable to practice Tuesday. After practice, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Walker III’s status. “Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s...
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of the 49ers-Vikings Joint Practices: Trey Lance Cooks
Lance is a game manager AND a play maker, unlike the previous starting quarterback, who was neither.
Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement Thursday, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until Aug. 30, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team. After […] The post Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky heap huge praise on WR – and it’s not George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several young wide receivers turning heads. First, it was rookie George Pickens. Now Gunner Olszewski has begun to make an impact. Gunner Olszewski spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During these first three years, he was used both heavily on kick and punt returns, and at wide receiver.
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
