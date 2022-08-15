Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge
When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s 8-word reaction to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Netflix documentary
On Friday, it was announced that Netflix will be dropping a Lebron James and Dwyane Wade produced documentary covering the 2008 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball team. LeBron and Wade are collaborating with Netflix and the International Olympic Committee to tell the 2008 team’s story. It is an exciting project that is expected to captivate sports fans. And one high-profile fan is especially excited, as Kevin Durant shared his response to the news via Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Herro reveals top 5 favorite NBA players of all-time which will please Heat fans
Tyler Herro recently joined Jake Paul on Paul’s Youtube show “BS w/ Jake Paul.” Paul and Herro discussed a number of topics and even played a game of horse. During the discussion segment, Paul asked Herro to name his five favorite players of all-time. “I would say,...
‘I would run it back’: Tyler Herro gets honest on Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell trade rumors with Jake Paul
Jake Paul has been making the Miami sports rounds as of late. He recently took batting practice, or at least tried to take batting practice, at a Miami Marlins game. He later caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa at a Miami Dolphins practice. And finally, Paul shot hoops with Miami Heat star Tyler Herro. However, Paul recently interviewed Herro and asked him an interesting question, via BETR on Twitter.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0