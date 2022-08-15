It’s been two months since gas prices peaked in Texas. How much have they fallen?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday marks exactly two months since gas prices in Texas hit their peak.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas topped out at $4.70 on June 15. As of today, the average is down to $3.46, a decrease of $1.24 in those two months.

Drivers in College Station are currently paying the most at the pump: an average of $3.69 per gallon. The Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen metro areas have the cheapest gas in the state right now, at $3.16 per gallon.

According to AAA, there are several factors that explain why some cities see higher gas prices. Individual retailers set their own prices, so local supply and demand can cause prices to change more quickly in some parts of the state compared to others. Distribution costs can also factor in.

While prices are still higher than this time last year — by an average of 61 cents across the state — Texas has seen considerable improvement since the record highs in June.

The map below shows how prices have dropped since the June records. The darker the blue, the more cost savings that metro has seen.

Prices have decreased the most in the Sherman-Denison metro, north of Dallas. Prices there have dropped by $1.49 from a record high of $4.82 on June 16. The Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington metro areas are right behind, with decreases of $1.48 since their peak.

San Antonio drivers have seen a drop of $1.28 since record highs there, while prices in Austin-San Marcos are down $1.19.

Prices in Midland have decreased the least — down 90 cents since the peak — but the metro didn’t see prices quite as high as elsewhere. The peak in Midland was $4.52 on June 11.

The statewide average of $3.46 means Texas continues to have the cheapest gas in the nation.

Across the country, 27 other states now have an average below $4 a gallon. Ohio has seen the largest decrease in prices. The state’s average currently is $3.62, down $1.44 from a record of $5.07 on June 9.

Only California and Hawaii remain above $5 a gallon, at $5.37 and $5.36 respectively.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.