Injury update: Jordan Poyer 'making progress,' likely out next preseason game

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update on the status of safety Jordan Poyer.

On Sunday, McDermott said via video conference that Poyer is trending toward a clean bill of health regarding his elbow injury. The coach described it as “making progress.”

While McDermott did say Poyer is unlikely to play in Buffalo’s next preseason game on Aug. 20 against the Denver Broncos–the best update came after.

The Bills will conclude their preseason on Aug. 26 against the Carolina Panthers. Poyer might be in the fold for that one, per McDermott.

Poyer, 31, might still not play since it’s the final exhibition contest for the team before the regular season starts–but most would prefer that happens anyway.

It was originally announced on Aug. 2 that Poyer was set to miss a few weeks with an elbow injury he suffered in practice at training camp. Since then, he had been spotted wearing a pretty large brace on his arm.

By Aug. 10, Poyer evidently had some improvement. He was still not participating in workouts, however, he did “upgrade” to only having to wear a sleeve on the injury instead of the large brace.

At the end of the day, all the Bills likely wanted is to have their starting safety back by opening day. It looks like that will be the case.

