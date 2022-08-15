Read full article on original website
Illinois sending out income and property tax rebates next month
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12th. The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which Gov. Pritzker signed in April. Single people who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax rebate payment of […]
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
You Won’t Believe This New Gas Problem Drivers Are Having In IL
You can add a new category to the list of issues drivers in Illinois are having with their vehicles. Is it just me or has the last two years seemed more like a lifetime? It's been so crazy, there was no way to predict it all. At times, it doesn't feel real but there's no way to make it up. Not even for some crazy Twilight Zone-type movie. I catch myself now asking, what's next. I don't get easily shocked anymore but this latest did really surprise me.
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
$34.6 billion investment in Illinois infrastructure
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced last week a $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years. Out of the $34.6 billion, $6.36 billion will go towards highway reconstruction, $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion...
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
Inflation impacts Rebuild Illinois project
The next phase of Rebuild Illinois is announced, and while there may be savings in how things are built, inflation is increasing costs. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the latest multi-year plan with all kinds of projects around the state. The next phase is part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Central Illinois sees worsening drought this week, but relief is on the way
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest NOAA Drought Monitor released Thursday morning showed that drought conditions worsened across Central Illinois over the past week. This isn’t really a surprise given that the area has seen little to no rain over in the last week. Since the last update,...
Is It Really Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Illinois?
I gotta talk about this because I don't think anybody has ever confirmed or denied if this is legal to do in Illinois. Remember back when you were really young. Think of the first time you ever sat front passenger in your parents' car. You're playing with all the buttons and so excited you are finally, legally allowed to sit in the front with dad.
USDA crop report numbers for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending August 14, 2022. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 16 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 12 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus.
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Parts of Illinois Could See Northern Lights Wednesday Night. Here's How to Increase Your Chances
The Northern Lights could be visible in parts of northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest several times this week, but the peak of the solar storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to potentially see them. According to the National Weather Service, a...
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again
You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name. Today The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority sent a notice that they "will be...
Illinois ComEd customers to get refund
(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
Did You Know Illinois Has A Big Problem With Illegal Pot Parties?
Even in a legal recreational marijuana state like Illinois, there's still a big problem with illegal pot parties. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But Some Still Buy On Black Market. It's kind of funny. All stoners wanted in Illinois was legal weed. Now that we have it, they don't...
Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
