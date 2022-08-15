ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things that will make you smile this week

By Jacalyn Wetzel
 4 days ago

Are you looking for something to make you smile? Well, you've come to the right place. Starting off on a positive note can set the tone for the rest of the week. For those who enjoy our weekly 10 things that made you smile this week article, here's an extra dose coming at the start of each week. Now you can find some bright spots to look forward with each passing day!

Mondays can be a drag for a lot of us. Unless you're starting your week on vacation, of course. For the rest of us, we're just trying to get through the work week while keeping our sanity intact. If you're looking for a little sunshine, we've got you covered. Read on…

Photo by Vu Thu Giang on
Unsplash

National Relaxation Day.

1. Throw on your most comfortable pajama pants and call your boss.

August 15 is National Relaxation Day . Yes, you heard me right. It's a day dedicated to relaxing and as it's a national day, it should be paid time off right? Well, I'm not sure if that's how it works but it should. In the event that you don't have any PTO days saved and are terrible at faking a cough, you can set your day up to be as relaxing as possible for when you get home from work. Grab some ready-made margaritas from your local grocery store on your way home and do your best to become a human burrito for the rest of the day.

Official Trailer | She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Disney+

2. Beauty, brains and an uncontrollable tendency to turn green.

" She-Hulk: Attorney at Law " premiers on Disney+ August 18. I love everything Marvel so sign me up. This trailer is amazing. Who wouldn't want a hulk for their attorney? Mark Ruffalo is still The Hulk so no need to get all huffy about the studio changing things. The series looks pretty entertaining, especially if you're a Marvel fan.

Harry Styles

3. Music brings people together.

How many of us remember screaming at the top of our lungs at our favorite artist's concerts as teens? Heck, some of us still do this as adults. Well, you're in luck if you're a Harry Styles fan. Styles is touring from August 15 through November 15. Now, he may not be everyone's cup of tea but I'm sure there are teen and young adult girls and nonbinary people who would be thrilled to get their hands on some tickets. That's if the shows aren't already sold out.

Photo by Marty O’Neill on Unsplash
4. Roses are red, violets are smelly and no matter what you try, they won't taste like jelly.

I'm sure someone appreciated the bad poetry, and August 18 is the day you should read some of yours out loud. You may be wondering why someone would read bad poetry out loud. It's because it's National Bad Poetry Day ! Look, I'm sure someone sits around trying to think of the most ridiculous things to celebrate and through a petition or I don't know, putting it on a super-official-looking website, it becomes a thing. Let's not ask questions. It's the little things in life that bring us joy. Now gather some friends, grab some wine and have a bad poetry reading event in your living room. Some towns even have events just for bad poetry , so see if your town has one. Someone's bound to make you laugh hard enough to pee a little.

Orphan: First Kill Trailer #1 (2022)

5. This one's for the thriller movie fans.

Many people enjoy being scared. They go to haunted houses, prepare for Halloween like it's a year-round event and, of course, watch horror movies. Within the horror genre there are thrillers to really mess with your head to keep you on edge long after the movie has ended, such as "Orphan." The movie is still on enough people's minds after the original was released 13 years ago, so the creepy child looking murderer is returning on August 19. This movie will keep you in suspense and make you walk around filled with anxiety long after. If that's your thing, you'll appreciate the late sequel.

