FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Houston Woman Warning Others By Sharing a Chilling Story About a Napkin That was Left on Her Car Door
It was a birthday that one Houston woman will always remember—but for all the wrong reasons. Erin Mims is a local business owner in the Houston area and she's sharing a recent horrible experience in hopes that it will educate and warn others. Mims and her husband Bobbie Marshall...
thekatynews.com
Texas Center for the Missing has Cancelled a Houston Regional SILVER ALERT – Located Safely
Texas Center for the Missing has cancelled a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 66-year-old Chester Collins. He was last seen on Thursday, August 11, 2002, in the 1300 block of Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004. His clothing description is unknown. Mr. Collins has...
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
defendernetwork.com
Black owned food truck offers FREE burritos, school donations
Hibachi Bros, Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck, is hosting a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year!. Hibachi Bros is offering a FREE Chicken “BRO-RITO”, the company’s signature grilled Hibachi Burrito, in...
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for two suspects after man stabbed in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed in west Houston Friday afternoon. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the stabbing, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Mom of man killed at Memorial-area bowling alley planning his funeral
HOUSTON – Family members are preparing funeral arrangements for a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14. Medisha Bush spent Wednesday morning at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland picking out a burial plot for her son, Greg Shead Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land
ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."
Click2Houston.com
4 men arrested, charged in connection with case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The family of two teen brothers killed in 2020 are feeling a sense of relief after Fort Bend County authorities said “multiple” arrests were made in connection to the case. “We are devastated for a mother and a father to lose two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston
HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspected gunman charged after 24-year-old Atascocita HS grad killed outside Memorial-area bowling alley, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting a 24-year-old in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Houston Police Department. Dionate D. Banks, 29, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Gregory Shead.
Click2Houston.com
‘I could’ve died’: Woman warning others after claiming she was poisoned by napkin left on her car door outside of popular Houston restaurant
HOUSTON – A local business owner said one minute she was living it up for her birthday, and the next she said she was suffering from bizarre symptoms. Now, the woman is using the incident to warn others. “I could’ve died. I have my children and my husband,” said...
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
Click2Houston.com
3rd suspect charged in connection with death of 71-year-old woman who was robbed, run over at east Harris County restaurant
HOUSTON – A third suspect was arrested and charged Thursday night in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman at a McDonalds restaurant in east Harris County. Lawrence Earl Thomas, 40, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Martha Medina, 71, by hitting her with a vehicle, according to court documents.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
fox26houston.com
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter transported to hospital after battling blaze at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say
HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said. Officials with the Houston Fire Department received reports about a fire at an apartment complex located at 3233 Magnum around 1:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they began battling a 211 fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out some time after arriving at the scene.
