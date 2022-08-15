ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View’s ex-host Star Jones reveals new TV gig as fellow talk show alum sends her support

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

STAR Jones, a former host of The View, has started prepping for a brand new TV gig.

It’s been over 15 years since the 60-year-old left the beloved talk show, and now she’s getting some love from a fellow alum for her new series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MI4X0_0hHswMSB00
Star Jones was a host on The View from 1997 to 2006 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zahH6_0hHswMSB00
She's now set as the new judge on Fox's Divorce Court Credit: Fox

On Monday, August 22, Star will make her debut as the judge on Divorce Court.

The new season of the Fox show begins next week, and the ex View host will be the latest TV personality to sit on the bench.

She’ll handle cases centered around divorce, as well as other domestic disputes.

While many know Star for her time on The View, she’s also an attorney and earned her degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwB5e_0hHswMSB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbdUZ_0hHswMSB00

Before Divorce Court and before The View, she had her own courtroom show, Jones & Jury, that aired for one season from 1994 to 1995.

Now only a few days out from her first Divorce Court episode premiering, Star has been sharing promo videos and photos on her social media.

Last week, she posted a publicity shot of her in her judge’s robe, along with the name of the show and its premiere date.

“Y’all ready! There’s a new Judge on the bench! August 22nd! @divorcecourt,” the host captioned the post.

Most recently, she shared a trailer for the new season, which featured a look at all of the past judges before showing Star on the show as the latest to hold the gavel.

The 60-year-old wrote alongside the video: “ALL RISE!! @divorcecourt has a new face!

“Judge Star Jones presiding over the highs & the lows of relationships with wisdom, experience & legal knowledge.”

In the comments, she got some love and support from one of her fellow View alums.

Debbie Matenopoulos wrote: “So good!!,” along with a few hand-clapping emojis.

“Thank you my sweet girl,” Star replied.

To which Debbie responded: “Love you Star xxx”

Star and Debbie were both part of the original hosting panel for The View, alongside Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, and Meredith Vieira.

Debbie hosted from 1997 to 1999, while Star was on until 2006.

The pair recently reunited with the rest of the original hosts, sans Barbara, in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

To celebrate the talk show’s milestone, the women had a big reunion at New York’s Essex House, where they first auditioned.

In the pre-recorded special, they spent time catching up with one another and reminiscing about their time working together.

With Barbara absent, the other women made sure to give a big toast to her for creating the show and bringing them all together back in 1997.

Now, star has shared in a press release her thoughts on her her new TV gig, on Divorce Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwRUJ_0hHswMSB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpJGw_0hHswMSB00

"Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney," she said of her new role.

“Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtKgA_0hHswMSB00
The new season begins on Monday, August 22 Credit: Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf0Ty_0hHswMSB00
Star's former View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos sent her support amid the new job Credit: ABC

