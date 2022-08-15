Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after ramming into officer with motorcycle downtown, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested the motorcyclist who rammed into an officer downtown last week. On Aug. 11, a bike patrol officer was struck by a man driving a green motorcycle near P Street and Centennial Mall Park. The officer was then knocked to the ground...
klkntv.com
Nebraska child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials say a “brain-eating amoeba” could be responsible for the death of a child in Douglas County on Wednesday. The Douglas County Health Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the case. Health Director Lindsay Huse said the Centers for...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
klkntv.com
Two Lincolnites, Omaha woman killed in crash near Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three Nebraskans were killed in a crash Wednesday near the Kansas state line. Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies in Richardson County were sent to the crash on U.S. Highway 75 about 2 miles north of the border. They found 74-year-old Patricia Tonar of Omaha, 82-year-old...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
klkntv.com
Isolated shower possible; Nice start to the weekend
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through mid-morning for an area south and west of a line from Grand Island to Fairbury Friday. Afterwards, skies should turn partly cloudy for most of Friday. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to middle 80°s Friday as compared...
York News-Times
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
