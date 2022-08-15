ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
Two Lincolnites, Omaha woman killed in crash near Kansas border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three Nebraskans were killed in a crash Wednesday near the Kansas state line. Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies in Richardson County were sent to the crash on U.S. Highway 75 about 2 miles north of the border. They found 74-year-old Patricia Tonar of Omaha, 82-year-old...
Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
Isolated shower possible; Nice start to the weekend

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through mid-morning for an area south and west of a line from Grand Island to Fairbury Friday. Afterwards, skies should turn partly cloudy for most of Friday. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to middle 80°s Friday as compared...
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County

Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
