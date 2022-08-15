Read full article on original website
Dunkin’ teams with Goldfish for new Pumpkin Spice Grahams
Fall is right around the corner which means one thing; pumpkin spice is coming. This time of year, many brands begin announcing their new pumpkin spice flavored products in anticipation of the seasonal change, and the latest will have many excited.
petsplusmag.com
Lord Jameson Launches Limited Edition Organic Pumpkin Spice Pops
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – Lord Jameson, the award-winning organic dog wellness company, announces its limited-edition seasonal Pumpkin Spice Pops dog treats. Lord Jameson’s Pumpkin Spice Pops is the second seasonal POP from the brand following the successful, high demand holiday Gingerbread Canes. Pumpkin Spice Pops are designed...
hypebeast.com
Nissin's Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Returns for Fall 2022
As summer dwindles down, Nissin is bringing back its unconventional pumpkin spice-flavored Cup Noodles for fall. Similar to last year’s launch, the return of the fall-favorite tang arrives with a special pumpkin seasoning that offers a blend of sweet, savory and spiced flavors. For the full pumpkin spice experience, Nissin advocates serving the Cup Noodles with whipped cream on top.
Pumpkin Spice Season Starts Earlier This Year
Companies like Krispy Kreme & Dunkin' are offering these flavors very early this year. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Oreo bringing back fan-favorite fall flavor for first time in 5 years
You know it’s about to be fall when you start seeing two particular words. Pumpkin. Spice. Your calendar might still say summer, but Oreo is already getting a jump on the yearly sweater-weather flavor obsession.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Better-than-Starbucks Coffee Frappé
A lot happened at the turn of the millennium. We were introduced to Beyoncé by way of Destiny’s child, VH1’s Pop-Up Video gave us winning trivia answers for years to come, and Blockbuster’s heyday was ending, thanks to a new mail-in-DVD service called Netflix. At the same time, a certain chain of coffee shops opened, seemingly overnight, in just about every suburban strip mall and introduced us to the wonderfulness of Frappuccinos (or frappés).
AOL Corp
Dunkin' unveils new fall menu lineup as more brands lean on all things pumpkin
The coffee and donut giant officially revealed its new fall menu as top brands leverage the upcoming season to drive customer traffic. Beginning August 17, the fall bakery line-up will include the return of Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, and a Pumpkin Muffin. Dunkin’s Pumpkin...
General Mills Is Bringing Back 4 Classic '80s Cereals
What's old is very often new and, in the case of food, nothing sells quite like nostalgia -- the tastes one remembers from childhood can push you to buy a donut despite being on a mission to eat healthier or go inside a McDonalds (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report or Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Taco Bell for the first time in years.
‘Pumpkin Spice Pundit’ sought to taste way through Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
If you dream of all things pumpkin spice, your dream job awaits. FinanceBuzz, an informational website that provides tips, advice and recommendations for making financial decisions, is seeking a Trader Joe’s “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and all-around fall food expert to taste their way through an array of autumn-inspired offerings for 2022, Elite Daily reported.
Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now
If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
Olive & June's New Fall Collection Is Like a Pumpkin-Latte-Infused Dream
Over the years, I've come to observe that everyone marks the beginning of a new season differently. For some people, with regard to fall of course, that's when the weather starts crisping up and the temperatures drop down into the mid-60s. For others, it's when Starbucks reintroduces the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte back into its seasonal rotation. For me, it's when I finally decide to swap out my colorful, neon-centric nail polishes in favor of some moodier hues. It's a small gesture, I'll admit, but for someone who takes as much pride in her manicure as I do, it makes all the difference. While summer might feel like it's only just wrapping up, Olive & June's newly debuted fall 2022 collection is already helping to get me into the spirit of cozy season early — and my mani game is seriously better because of it.
Martha Stewart's Mile-High Apple Pie Is Apple-solutely Amazing
No dessert quite says “all-American” like a golden brown, perfectly flaky, double-crust apple pie. In fact, even though I enjoy all kinds of desserts, I think I prefer a slice of a delicious pie over anything else. I not only love eating pies, but I also love making the crusts, the fillings, and the toppings and baking them to perfection.
Aldi’s New Latte & Frappe Mix Makes It Easy To Whip Up Frozen Coffee at Home
Cold coffee is the summertime treat we can’t live without. It’s refreshing and packed with caffeine — what’s not to love? But going out in the heat and spending money on your favorite iced or frozen latte can get a little exhausting, so Aldi has a solution. The grocery store chain already sells a popular pre-made iced coffee drink, and now they are also selling a Latte & Frappe Mix!
Food Network
Salt & Straw Makes Ice Cream Fit for Man’s Best Friends
Our pups are our best friends and we’d love to share everything we enjoy with them. But, many of our favorite foods are off limits to dogs because certain ingredients can be unhealthy or even toxic to them. But every so often there’s a fun and creative way we can offer them a special treat we know they’ll appreciate way more than a bowl of kibble.
PETS・
Thrillist
You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Taste Test Trader Joe's New Fall Foods
Are you looking for a low lift side gig this fall to recoup all the summer splurging? Well, we've got one that promises to be more enjoyable than most. FinanceBuzz is looking for a taste tester of all the fall-flavored foods available at Trader Joe's. The notes on your favorite foods will help shoppers determine what is worth the purchase and what should be left on the shelf.
