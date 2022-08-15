Over the years, I've come to observe that everyone marks the beginning of a new season differently. For some people, with regard to fall of course, that's when the weather starts crisping up and the temperatures drop down into the mid-60s. For others, it's when Starbucks reintroduces the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte back into its seasonal rotation. For me, it's when I finally decide to swap out my colorful, neon-centric nail polishes in favor of some moodier hues. It's a small gesture, I'll admit, but for someone who takes as much pride in her manicure as I do, it makes all the difference. While summer might feel like it's only just wrapping up, Olive & June's newly debuted fall 2022 collection is already helping to get me into the spirit of cozy season early — and my mani game is seriously better because of it.

