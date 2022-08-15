Read full article on original website
Related
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight. “It’s just great to […]
Several members of a meth distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas — Six people arrested for being a part of a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa were sentenced to federal prison. A joint investigation by Midland and Odessa Police revealed the group distributed multiple-ounce quantities of meth from an Odessa residence and motel. Each member pleaded guilty...
Parking lot puppy pardoned for jaywalking by Midland County Judge
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Judge Jeff Robnett of the 441st District Court recently pardoned a puppy named Chico. Chico was first found in the Midland Courthouse parking lot under the judge's truck. Then, Judge Robnett was trying to find the owner of the puppy next. Social media would eventually help Cinco and his owner reunite.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses
ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott. Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
Newswest9.com
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
"I have lived at my address for three years. Our water bill has always been between $120-125 the entire time. Last month our bill was $250."
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m. 48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307. The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was...
Monetary donations being collected for Odessa family affected by mobile home fire
ODESSA, Texas — Stuffed animals, balloons and flowers, all left on a fence to honor Azaria Williams. The 11-year-old was tragically killed on Saturday when her family's mobile home burned down. "We ask for all the prayers and thoughts to be with this family at this time," said Ector...
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
Midland Fire Department responds to structure fire due to lightning strike
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge on August 17 at 9:00 p.m. The incident occurred due to a lightning strike. 12 units responded to the scene and the initial investigation revealed that the fire most likely started in the attic due to a lightning strike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
Midland County Tax Office closed due to maintenance
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Tax Office is closed until further notice due to maintenance issues caused by the rain. The facilities team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story when the...
Meet Persephone, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Persephone, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Persephone is the Greek goddess of the underworld and the wife of Hades, but here she has taken the form of a puppy who is looking for her forever home. She is...
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
cbs7.com
Midland woman dies after being hit by car
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman has died after a car hit her on FM 307 Monday night. Gina Daugherty was walking east on FM 307 in the middle of the road causing the driver’s side mirror of a truck to hit her. Daugherty was taken to...
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
Midland Director of Non-Profit Foster Care Organization wants change
MIDLAND, Texas — One Accord For Kids is an organization in Midland that provides healing, permanency, and stability with the support of their community. Their mission is to transform lives in West Texas by strengthening families and connecting communities. Brandon Logan is the Executive Director of One Accord For...
cbs7.com
Sgt. Pepper’s and I’d Rather Bake provide sweet shopping experience
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The most colorful shop in town is Sgt. Pepper’s in Midland, where you can find all your gifting needs. Then, after you pick out a sweet gift, you can get a sweet treat. Sgt. Pepper’s is also home to I’d Rather Bake, offering freshly baked...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0