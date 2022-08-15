Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are recovering after being shot in Jamestown Sunday evening.
Jameston Police officers responded to the shooting near Winsor Street and Crossman Street at 9:16 p.m.
The two victims were located and rushed for medical attention, according to the JPD.
The pair’s injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the confidential Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .
Comments / 3