Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are recovering after being shot in Jamestown Sunday evening.

Jameston Police officers responded to the shooting near Winsor Street and Crossman Street at 9:16 p.m.

The two victims were located and rushed for medical attention, according to the JPD.

The pair’s injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the confidential Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .