Read full article on original website
Related
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets
If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
Old Elementary School is Now a Pizza Place Not Too Far From Here
I get made fun of for being on TikTok. I have to explain to everyone that I'm not watching the latest dance craze or lip-syncing my favorite pop song when I'm on the app. The best part about TikTok is the algorithm is so freaking good. It truly learns what kind of videos you like and then feeds them to you until you forget you're supposed to have that report typed up and turned in to your boss or just until your legs fall asleep and you realize you should get off the pot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Another Successful Cruise Night on Saturday
Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth spoke with WCSJ about last Saturday’s Cruise Night in downtown Morris. He said there was a little less turnout than expected, but, overall a very successful evening. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth also talked about show winners and a...
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?
Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have
On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
nrgmediadixon.com
Every Bit Helps as Work Continues on Dixon Habitat Project
The Dixon Lioness Club presented Dixon Habitat for Humanity, Inc., with a check in the amount of $500 as a donation towards this year’s Habitat project. It was also reported that the First Baptist Church of Dixon provided the volunteer crew for Dixon Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, August 13. Dixon Habitat called them an enthusiastic crew working on Dixon Habitat’s 30th home.
starvedrock.media
Two Hundred Skydivers To Go For World Record In Ottawa
A skydiving world record attempt in Ottawa will involve 200 jumpers and 10 aircraft. Skydivers will descend on Skydive Chicago next week to attempt a “200-way Head-Down Vertical World” skydiving record. All jumpers exit their planes and fly together to create one big formation. Flying at 19,000 feet, the skydivers will have 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They'll be falling at speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
nrgmediadixon.com
Work on Gateway Project Has Gone Dormant, But Mayor Says Do Not Worry, Things Should Pop Next Year
For the last couple of months, work on preparing the ground for development at the Gateway Development site in Dixon on South Galena has gone silent. Earlier this year, large equipment was busy out there daily moving earth and working the ground. Now it has become overgrown again. Dixon Mayor...
starvedrock.media
School Therapy Dogs To Be Utilized In Ottawa And Marseilles
You could say two of the newest staff members of elementary schools in Ottawa and Marseilles have four legs. The United Way of Eastern La Salle County has donated two therapy dogs to Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa and Marseilles Grade School. Sunni is a golden female Goldendoodle while Murphy is a black male Goldendoodle. Sunni will aim to help students and staff this school year in Marseilles while Murphy is assigned to Jefferson School in Ottawa.
kanecountyconnects.com
Concours D'Elegance Car Show Canceled
Concours d'Elegance organizers have informed the City of Geneva that they are canceling the 2022 car show that was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 28. Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars.
kanecountyconnects.com
Good Natured: Cooper's Hawk
August is back-to-school month, a time when kids of all ages leave home, some for the very first time. With so many new experiences on the horizon, back-to-school time also is hand-wringing time for parents everywhere. They want their offspring to succeed, but their visions of greatness are tempered by stark realities:
Comments / 0