Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
WPTV
Fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer returns to college football
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Urban Meyer is returning to college football. The fired Jacksonville Jaguars coach will rejoin Fox this fall for its college football coverage, the network announced Friday. Meyer will reunite with sportscaster Rob Stone, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and former Southern California Heisman...
Celebrating 20 years of Jacksonville’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh on CBS47 & FOX30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re celebrating Jacksonville’s Chief Meteorologist tonight!. August 19 marks 20 years since First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh’s first day on the air at CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax in Jacksonville!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Beginning at 5 p.m....
News4Jax.com
18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention
Head down to the 18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention happening August 19-21, 2022!. Come and find your artists at Jacksonville Tattoo Convention.
Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence
The Orange Blossom Classic was formed out of necessity. The OBC included a cultural element that only black colleges could replicate. The post Orange Blossom Classic return to Miami mirrors HBCU resurgence appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
News4Jax.com
Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The birth of a new law school
Being an attorney involves, among other skills, appearing in court, swearing solemn oaths and understanding the nuances of language and the law. • Seven women and seven men, ranging in age from 21 to 32. • Education level: 11 students have bachelor’s degrees; three students have master’s degrees.
beckersasc.com
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
RELATED PEOPLE
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Jacksonville Job Corps Spotlight on Excellence
The Jacksonville Job Corps Center is proud to showcase their Faces of Success series. This series is designed to showcase success stories of Jacksonville Job Corps graduates. Student graduate from the program weekly but a formal graduation is typically held annually but because of COVID19 we have not been able to showcase our graduates but nonetheless the students are continuing to have great careers and be models of success.
City says drainage issues in Jacksonville Thursday were on private property
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a messy day Thursday in some parts of Jacksonville like Riverside, where Action News Jax captured a video of flash flooding. A time-lapse of rain coming through was seen on the Skycam network, and a viewer in Durkeeville shared a video of flooding. Action...
floridapolitics.com
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
Yungeen Ace concert footage, Instagram post among evidence in Ksoo's double murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the state proceeds with its double murder case against a Jacksonville rapper, First Coast News on Friday received discovery evidence prosecutors are using. Hakeem Robinson, 23, known as Ksoo, was indicted by a grand jury in March on two counts of first-degree murder in two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejaxsonmag.com
Lost Jacksonville: The urban core in 1928
West 13th Street near Grand Crossings. The Jacksonville Terminal Company’s railyards from the new Beaver Street viaduct. 21st Street near Pearl Street in Brentwood. East Adams Street near the Gator Bowl. Looking west on Adams Street from Julia Street. Today, this is the site of the new Duval County...
Broken doors, appliances added to the list of issues inside homes built by Richmond American Homes in Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It's become a pattern. Residents living in homes built by Richmond American Homes continue to reach out for help and share their complaints with First Coast News. Residents of the Amelia Walk community in Fernandina Beach have spent months begging for repairs to crooked windows,...
‘Someone snatched his life’: Reward increased to $13,000 for tips related to Rashaud Fields’ murder
Jacksonville FL — A $13,000 reward is now being offered in the search for Rashaud Fields’ killer. The 18-year-old Raines High School football standout was murdered just hours after receiving his diploma in May. Rashaud had a full scholarship to play football at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale.
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of Rashaud Fields, attorney John M. Phillips to discuss murder case Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The family of Rashaud Fields, an 18-year-old murdered while celebrating his high school graduation earlier this year, will be hosting a news conference Wednesday morning. The event will also be hosted by Jacksonville attorney John M. Phillips of...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
News4Jax.com
Judge orders Jacksonville Beach to place referendum on ballot, reversing a city council decision
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just one day after the Jacksonville Beach city council voted down putting the Volunteer Life Saving Corps issue on the ballot, a judge stepped in to reverse that vote. On Monday, volunteer lifeguards rallied outside Jacksonville Beach city hall, urging the council to allow voters...
WXIA 11 Alive
Florida business looking for 'Botox bandit' who allegedly ran off after running $2,500 tab
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This week, a Jacksonville Beach medical spa issued a warning to others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers. However, the woman claims it was a big misunderstanding. She tells First...
Comments / 0