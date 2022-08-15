ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer returns to college football

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Urban Meyer is returning to college football. The fired Jacksonville Jaguars coach will rejoin Fox this fall for its college football coverage, the network announced Friday. Meyer will reunite with sportscaster Rob Stone, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and former Southern California Heisman...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

The birth of a new law school

Being an attorney involves, among other skills, appearing in court, swearing solemn oaths and understanding the nuances of language and the law. • Seven women and seven men, ranging in age from 21 to 32. • Education level: 11 students have bachelor’s degrees; three students have master’s degrees.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
beckersasc.com

Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Coleman
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Jacksonville Job Corps Spotlight on Excellence

The Jacksonville Job Corps Center is proud to showcase their Faces of Success series. This series is designed to showcase success stories of Jacksonville Job Corps graduates. Student graduate from the program weekly but a formal graduation is typically held annually but because of COVID19 we have not been able to showcase our graduates but nonetheless the students are continuing to have great careers and be models of success.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Black People#Highschoolsports#Northside#Raines High School#Unf#Channel 4
thejaxsonmag.com

Lost Jacksonville: The urban core in 1928

West 13th Street near Grand Crossings. The Jacksonville Terminal Company’s railyards from the new Beaver Street viaduct. 21st Street near Pearl Street in Brentwood. East Adams Street near the Gator Bowl. Looking west on Adams Street from Julia Street. Today, this is the site of the new Duval County...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy