East Lansing, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Former Alabama linebacker, 5-star recruit enrolls at Michigan

The Michigan football team appears close to adding some help at outside linebacker, and it’s an intriguing prospect who was once a highly touted high school player. Eyabi Anoma, a former five-star recruit with stops at Alabama, Houston and the University of Tennessee, Martin, is enrolled at the University of Michigan’s School of Social Work and joining the team as a graduate transfer, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Thursday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals

DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football depth chart: Who will emerge as third RB?

ANN ARBOR – Last August, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart told reporters that it was going to take more than two running backs to get through the 2021 season. While the Wolverines leaned heavily on Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum throughout the year, true freshman Donovan Edwards carved out a role as the third running back and totaled 439 yards of offense in 11 games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Your vote, we go: Pick which Ann Arbor-area game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

MLive is offering a new perk for subscribers with a new feature that allows fans to vote for which game we will send our award-winning photographers to each week. Voters can pick one of the five games below with the winning game resulting in a special perk for subscribers -- free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half off photo-related merchandise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

