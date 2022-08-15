Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan football players welcome transfer Eyabi Anoma ‘with open arms’
ANN ARBOR – Competition for playing time as a Michigan edge rusher got a little more interesting this week with the surprise addition of Eyabi Anoma, a graduate transfer from the University of Tennessee-Martin and a former five-star recruit. Who will fill the roles of Aidan Hutchinson and David...
BTN’s Dave Revsine watched Michigan practice. Here’s his pick at QB
Jim Harbaugh was emphatic earlier this week in his comments on Michigan’s quarterback battle. The head coach wanted everyone who would listen to know that the competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy was “really tight” and would continue, perhaps even past the season opener on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
Alabama transfer linebacker immediately eligible to play at Michigan
Eyabi Anoma, the graduate transfer from the University of Tennessee, Martin, and former five-star recruit, will be immediately eligible to play this fall at Michigan, according to an athletic department official. Team spokesman Dave Ablauf told MLive on Thursday afternoon, hours after it was disclosed that Anoma had been added...
Former Alabama linebacker, 5-star recruit enrolls at Michigan
The Michigan football team appears close to adding some help at outside linebacker, and it’s an intriguing prospect who was once a highly touted high school player. Eyabi Anoma, a former five-star recruit with stops at Alabama, Houston and the University of Tennessee, Martin, is enrolled at the University of Michigan’s School of Social Work and joining the team as a graduate transfer, team spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan and Michigan State commits eager for final season at Dexter before becoming Big Ten rivals
DEXTER – In one year, Cole Cabana and Brennan Parachek will be on opposite sides of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries. Cabana, a 4-star University of Michigan running back commit, and Parachek, a 4-star tight end commit to Michigan State, have watched each other grow into star players at Dexter and will have one last go around as teammates before they become rivals.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan QB battle update, new transfer addition
It has been a busy 24-hour news cycle for the Michigan football program. Jim Harbaugh updated the quarterback competition between J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara on Wednesday, and MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss his comments on the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast.
Ranking the Big Ten’s football stadiums: Should Michigan Stadium be No. 1?
Big Ten facilities range from some of the best in college football to the worst. You can find mammoth, 100,000-plus seat venues to stadiums with game-day atmospheres that rival schools in the Sun Belt. And no, we’re not exaggerating there.
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan football depth chart: Who will emerge as third RB?
ANN ARBOR – Last August, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart told reporters that it was going to take more than two running backs to get through the 2021 season. While the Wolverines leaned heavily on Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum throughout the year, true freshman Donovan Edwards carved out a role as the third running back and totaled 439 yards of offense in 11 games.
Michigan claims its receiver room is loaded. Now comes the hard part.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ron Bellamy has photos in his office that would take any long-time Michigan football fan down memory lane. They include star receivers he used to play with, guys like Jason Avant, Braylon Edwards, David Terrell and Marquise Walker, and guys who came after him like Steve Breaston.
Saline football seeks redemption in 2022
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Thursday, Aug. 18, MLive is highlighting Saline. --
Your vote, we go: Pick which Ann Arbor-area game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
MLive is offering a new perk for subscribers with a new feature that allows fans to vote for which game we will send our award-winning photographers to each week. Voters can pick one of the five games below with the winning game resulting in a special perk for subscribers -- free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half off photo-related merchandise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Dexter football seeks to be on winning side of close games this fall
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, MLive is highlighting Dexter. --
First-year coach brings new energy to Ann Arbor Pioneer’s football program
MLive is publishing a preview story every weekday for each Ann Arbor-area high school football team leading up to the opening week of the season. Today, Friday, Aug. 19, MLive is highlighting Ann Arbor Pioneer. --
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Judge grants injunction barring county enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban
Michigan’s abortion ban will continue to not be enforceable by county prosecutors for the foreseeable future after an Oakland County judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday, Aug. 19. Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ruling that the 1931 law is contrary to notions of due...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0