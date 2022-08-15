ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself into Mobile Police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex. Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex leaves two injured

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pascagoula PD responded to reports of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment. Those with information on...
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for killing of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son

UPDATE: No bond for Reuben Gulley, accused of killing TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man was charged with murder after turning himself into Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, Aug. 18. Reuben Gulley, 20 was charged with the murder of Randon Lee, the son of Prichard TikTok star Ophelia […]
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

Comedian Timmy Kay surrenders for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend: ‘Going through hell with gasoline draws’

A Mobile comedian turned himself in to police Wednesday on allegations he shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. Timothy Kennedy, known as Timmy Kay on social media, allegedly drove to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when he encountered her and the victim in a vehicle and got into an argument with them around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin St.. said Cpl. Katrina Frazier with Mobile police.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Moundville woman found safe

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
MOBILE, AL

