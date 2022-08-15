Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
Mobile comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself into Mobile Police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex. Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants […]
Mobile police looking for man wanted for murder, ‘armed and dangerous’, victim identified
UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): The 51-year-old victim has been identified as Eldred Bogan, according to an update from the Mobile Police Department. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who has an active warrant for murder and could be “armed and dangerous,” according to the release. […]
WLOX
Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex leaves two injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pascagoula PD responded to reports of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment. Those with information on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for killing of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son
UPDATE: No bond for Reuben Gulley, accused of killing TikTok star Ophelia Nichols’ son Randon Lee PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland man was charged with murder after turning himself into Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, Aug. 18. Reuben Gulley, 20 was charged with the murder of Randon Lee, the son of Prichard TikTok star Ophelia […]
Comedian Timmy Kay surrenders for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend: ‘Going through hell with gasoline draws’
A Mobile comedian turned himself in to police Wednesday on allegations he shot his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. Timothy Kennedy, known as Timmy Kay on social media, allegedly drove to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when he encountered her and the victim in a vehicle and got into an argument with them around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin St.. said Cpl. Katrina Frazier with Mobile police.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Person shot multiple times at UHaul on Springhill Ave
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, at approximately 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Springhill Avenue in reference to one shot. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is a developing story.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police name man gunned down on Pecan Street, search for suspect known as ‘Billy the Kid’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Thursday released the name of the 51-year-old man who shot and killed on Pecan Street on Monday. The victim has been identified as Eldred Bogan. Police continue to search for a man in connection with the deadly shooting. The MPD has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
WKRG
Family Dollar stabbing victim in stable condition: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police provided an update about the Family Dollar employee who was stabbed last week. Currently, the woman is in stable condition, according to police. She is recovering after being cut on the side of her neck Thursday, Aug. 11. Mobile Police arrested Takea Shackleford, who was charged with assault first degree and robbery first degree.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Moundville woman found safe
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Ginger Ann Holmes is making another plea as the search to find her reaches another day without answers. They told FOX10 Wednesday that they think she’s been off her medication for a mental disorder for at least a month. Her sister says...
Man shot before dawn outside Mobile U-Haul Downtown
Crime scene tape was placed around a U-Haul truck in the middle of the street near the business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
WPMI
MPD: 13-year-old and 20-year-old arrested for vehicle burglaries, Baker HS vandalism
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to 8901 Airport Boulevard, Baker High School, concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend. Upon arrival, officers discovered two unknown male subjects had entered the school and damaged property.
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at Mobile apartment complex
UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the person who shot the victim was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. Officers said he was shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one man was […]
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Strong storms Wednesday afternoon possibly caused a house fire. Neighbors on Briley Street in midtown Mobile say they heard a loud lightning strike, then they saw flames coming out a house. Officials with Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was inside in the house. They did say there...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man, teen arrested in connection with Baker HS burglary, vehicle break-ins
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Mobile man and a 13-year-old boy in connection with a burglary at Baker High School as well as multiple vehicle burglaries. Police on Monday arrested 20-year-old Blake Anthony Henderson on two counts of burglary and 27 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
WPMI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baldwin Co Sheriff.s Office seeks catalytic converter thief
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Baldwin Co authorities, on July 24, 2022, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at the address of 25801 County Road 54 West in Daphne, Alabama (Baldwin Covered Storage). Through the use of...
Comments / 0