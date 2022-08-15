ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Ranking NFL Weapons Arsenals: Where do the Bear RBs, WRs, and TEs land?

Oftentimes, except for the elite of the elite QBs, a QB is only as good as his supporting cast. In recent years, we’ve seen how important surrounding a young QB with talent is, especially at WR and TE. Teams want to make things easy on their QB so his development can occur as linearly as possible, while also isolating the variable to see if their QB is the guy. Weapons have also arguably become more important than OLinemen, mainly due to the Ja’Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell debate from 2021. So which teams are set up best in this department in 2022? And how do the Chicago Bears stack up against the rest of the league?
