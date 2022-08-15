ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
City
East Greenwich Township, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Linden, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Business
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
City
Bayonne, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Paulsboro, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Industry
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem

There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
ECONOMY
New Jersey Globe

Prosecutor probing K9 dog death involving Mantua township committeeman

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of a K9 dog assigned to a politically connected county fire marshal, Shawn K. Layton. Layton, who is also a Democratic township committeeman in Mantua, was entrusted with Ember, a three-year-old a red fox Labrador Retriever who died on Friday while in Layton’s vehicle.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Refineries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mobil Corp
New Jersey 101.5

Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey

Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Philly

New details about hours leading up to rotten egg odor emitting from Paulsboro tanker

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- New details have emerged about the hours leading up to a tanker, parked at a Paulsboro truck stop, releasing a foul odor that spread more than 50 miles into Burlington County and South Philadelphia last week.The tanker, owned by TransChem USA, remained roped off in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center along I-295 and Berkley Road.Gloucester County Emergency Management said TransChem USA is awaiting permits to move the tanker to a hazardous materials facility, and it expects the tanker to be moved in a few days.TransChem USA's vice president of safety, Dave Edmondson, Jr....
PAULSBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy