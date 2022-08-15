Read full article on original website
NJ lawmaker blasts Energy Ratepayer Impact study as insane garbage
Some New Jersey lawmakers are reacting with disgust and anger after learning a new report on what the impact of Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan will be on ratepayers does not contain any information at all about how much ratepayers will wind up paying as the Master Plan is implemented.
Delinquent Passaic Valley Water accounts in NJ to be shut off Monday
More than five months after New Jersey's two-year, COVID-era moratorium on utility shutoffs was lifted, the Passaic Valley Water Commission is telling its customers that discontinuing service for delinquent accounts is about to resume. The utility said Friday that shutoffs would begin again on Monday, Aug. 22, and late fees...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
NJ residents are wondering: Should you buy or sell? Spend or save?
Gas prices keep dropping, the stock market continues its upward trend and consumers are still spending money in New Jersey but what will happen next?. The Garden State’s top economist says it’s a hard question to answer because we continue to get mixed signals on a number of fronts.
New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem
There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
Prosecutor probing K9 dog death involving Mantua township committeeman
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of a K9 dog assigned to a politically connected county fire marshal, Shawn K. Layton. Layton, who is also a Democratic township committeeman in Mantua, was entrusted with Ember, a three-year-old a red fox Labrador Retriever who died on Friday while in Layton’s vehicle.
Here are the N.J. counties where homes have sold the fastest and slowest this year
Low inventory is continuing to propel the trend of quick home sales across New Jersey, despite rising interest rates and prices. The number of unsold homes listed for sale in New Jersey went from nearly 30,000 in January 2020 to 18,145 in June 2022.
Former Atlantic City MUA Chairman Calls Out ‘Unqualified’ Hiring
Former Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Chairman John Devlin has come out swinging over the hiring of a politically connected individual, who Devlin claims does not possess the proper level of experience required for the position. Devlin has advised that India Still, the former wife of Atlantic City unelected potentate...
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
N.J. to get $9.5M after accusing Exxon of dumping cancer-causing chemicals
More than seven years after New Jersey’s “historic” settlement with ExxonMobil, the state has once again announced it will receive money from the oil giant as a result of a pollution-related lawsuit. State officials announced Monday that Exxon will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve the...
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
New details about hours leading up to rotten egg odor emitting from Paulsboro tanker
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- New details have emerged about the hours leading up to a tanker, parked at a Paulsboro truck stop, releasing a foul odor that spread more than 50 miles into Burlington County and South Philadelphia last week.The tanker, owned by TransChem USA, remained roped off in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center along I-295 and Berkley Road.Gloucester County Emergency Management said TransChem USA is awaiting permits to move the tanker to a hazardous materials facility, and it expects the tanker to be moved in a few days.TransChem USA's vice president of safety, Dave Edmondson, Jr....
N.J. can use ‘drug recognition experts’ to determine if you’re high, judge says
In a report expected to have a big impact on how New Jersey determines who is high on the job as well as a legal challenge to state rules on impaired driving, a court-appointed special master has concluded the testimony of so-called Drug Recognition Experts can be admitted as reliable evidence in such cases.
Taxpayers in these NJ towns pay the greatest share for their schools
TRENTON – Between increases in overall state aid to schools and an infusion of federal funds to respond to the effects of the pandemic, New Jersey schools relied on local property taxes for less than half of their spending in the 2020-21 school year. The annual Taxpayers' Guide to...
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
