Iowa man arrested for allegedly shooting wife with crossbow
The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning.
KBOE Radio
OTTUMWA MAN ARRESTED AFTER WIFE SHOT WITH CROSSBOW
OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man is facing an attempted murder charge after police officers say he shot his wife with a crossbow. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, officers responded to a report that a woman at a residence on Evergreen had been shot with a crossbow. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lillian Dennison, and according to the report, she had been shot with a crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
KCRG.com
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher have filed a request for a new trial date. Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was found hidden in Chataqua park, in Fairfield, on Nov. 2, 2021.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Victim’s Face Cut in Knife Attack
Ottumwa police say a man attacked a person with a knife which resulted in lacerations on the victim’s face. 18-year-old Demetrius Wilson has been charged with willful injury (Class D felony), going armed with intent (Class D felony), and two counts of first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). According to court...
KBUR
Murder trial for Fairfield man accused of killing girlfriend begins
Louisa County, IA- The trial for a Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend is now underway in Louisa County. TV Station KHQA reports that Derrick Maynard of Fairfield is charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, which killed 29 year old Megan Reid of Fairfield.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Accused Of Burglary
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after he allegedly entered an apartment and assaulted the occupant in July. According to court records, at around 6:30 p.m. on July 17, 2022, 19 year old Samuel Wele Mananga became involved in a verbal altercation with an unnamed victim which soon became physical. Wele Mananga allegedly entered the victim’s apartment on E. 5th Street in Ottumwa and assaulted him. The report states that the victim sustained a red, swollen eye and a cut on his neck. A warrant for Wele Mananga’s arrest was issued.
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service has doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is now wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Charged With Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Debit Card Use
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after a pair of alleged incidents in early August. According to court records, at around 12:44 A.M. on August 8, 18 year old Stone Jade Frederick threw a brick through a window at a residence on Minneopa Street in Ottumwa. The incident report states that after the arrest in a post-Miranda interview, Frederick admitted to breaking the window “out of spite”. The damage was listed as “less than $1500”. A separate incident report then states that at around 12:47 A.M that same day, Frederick broke into a vehicle (the report is unclear about the location) and stole a debit card. He then attempted to use said card to purchase an item at a convenience store on Albia Road.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
ktvo.com
City of Ottumwa to claim ownership of historic train depot
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa Heartland History Connection will soon hand over the keys to the historic Burlington Depot in Ottumwa. The historical society vacated the property last year after moving its museum to a former bank on Farm Credit Drive. The City of Ottumwa will be taking over the...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
radiokmzn.com
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
moderncampground.com
Ottumwa to Build New Campground Shower House
The Ottumwa City Council (Iowa) is set to decide whether or not to increase the cost of the contract for the new campground shower house. According to a report, initially, the cost was $573,672, but they’re looking to raise the amount by $15,250. The new total would be $589,717.
Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff
A central Iowa nursing home has been cited for a wide range of problems, including medication errors, COVID-19 violations, insufficient staffing and food that had been expired for three years or more. The Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County was inspected by state officials in June as part of a routine, annual recertification process. […] The post Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
weareiowa.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Albia Wednesday afternoon
56-year-old Timothy Olson was crossing the street when an SUV driver didn’t see him and hit him. He was taken to Monroe County Hospital by EMS where he later died.
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
ottumwaradio.com
EBF Receives Grant For Explore Academy Therapeutic Classrooms
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District was the recipient of a grant of over $200,000. Superintendent Scott Williamson says the district received $222,240 from the Iowa Department of Education to provide support for the Explore Academy therapeutic classrooms. According to Williamson, the Explore Academy is a specially designed therapeutic classroom setting...
KBOE Radio
PELLA COUNCIL MOVES FORWARD WITH AIRPORT EXPANSION
The Pella city council met last night and began by swearing in new officer Mitchell Monarchino to the Pella police department. The council also heard a report from the city’s main electric utility company, Missouri River Energy Services, who reported that the city’s power supply is now about 58% carbon-free. About 37% of the city’s power supply comes from coal, the main contributor to the city’s carbon-based power, with most of the remaining such power coming from natural gas (4% of the city’s total supply). About 8% of the city’s power supply now comes from renewables, with the vast majority being wind-powered (7%).
