Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Brian Matthew Kolczak (April 25, 1969 – August 7, 2022)
Brian Matthew Kolczak, 53, passed away about August 7, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and former resident of Idaho. Mr. Kolczak died following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 25, 1969 in Silverton, ID; the...
sweetwaternow.com
Climb Wyoming Helps Local Mother Find Her Voice
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Jackie Brough graduated from Climb Wyoming after completing the office careers training a few years ago, and since then she has been working as a teller at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs. Brough credits Climb with empowering her and giving her the skills to...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 8 – August 12, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 8 – August 12, 2022. Catherine Renee Davidson, 26, to Ashley Karen Richau, 32, both of Green River. Roger Jo Hammontree, 45, to Cori Danielle (Page) Hammontree, 42, both of Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 10-18
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Numerous Sweetwater County residents who have decided to run for a school, college, or special district board have already filed for their spot on the General Election ballot. The candidate filing period for the General Election, which will take place on November 8, opened August 10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Cross Country | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
sweetwaternow.com
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Receives $50,000 Grant from United Way
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United Way of Southwest Wyoming has granted the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County with a $50,000 grant. These funds will help the Club provide after-school programming to its over 300 members in the area of academic success to ensure that club members have the support and encouragement needed to advance from grade to grade and graduate from high school as well as be prepared for vocational trades and higher education learning to be productive, caring, responsible citizens with a pay it forward attitude.
sweetwaternow.com
Resident Concerned About Parking on Narrow City Street
ROCK SPRINGS — After a resident asked the city why his neighborhood was no longer allowed to park in right of ways or on sidewalks, the city decided it will look at the narrow streets in that area and see if something can be done to improve the parking issues and safety concerns.
sweetwaternow.com
RS City Council Hears Pitch on Return of Passenger Train Service
ROCK SPRINGS —All Aboard Northwest representatives visited with the City of Rock Springs this week to find out what it would take to bring back passenger rail service to Sweetwater County. Charlie Hamilton, All Aboard Northwest Vice President, said 30 percent of all Americans do not drive for various...
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
Questions Raised on Equipment Lease Agreement
ROCK SPRINGS — Despite some questions about the process used and how much would be spent on the lease agreement for a new 2022 Caterpillar 320-07 hydraulic excavator, the Rock Springs City Council approved the agreement. While the agreement was approved, the vote wasn’t unanimous with Councilors Brent Bettolo...
sweetwaternow.com
Commission Discusses Possible County Administrator Position
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission brought a previous discussion out of executive session today regarding the possibility of creating a county administrator position. Commissioner Roy Lloyd explained that while the discussion did start an executive session, the board felt like it was now the appropriate time to...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Public Works Provides Update on Wastewater Project, Rate Increases
GREEN RIVER — Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow gave an overview of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility project during Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting, and explained what rate increases will look like in the coming years. Westenskow said that due to the cost...
sweetwaternow.com
RS Police Officers Report Multiple Auto Burglaries Occurred Last Night
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is reporting it has received multiple calls this morning from residents who are reporting auto burglaries. According to a RSPD social media post, the auto burglaries occurred sometime last night, August 16, in the Bluffs area. “Stolen property has been...
Comments / 0