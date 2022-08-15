ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

First Associated Press Poll Of 2022 Places OU, OSU Within Its Top 25

By Nate Kotisso
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cicfz_0hHssrEW00

The Associated Press released its preseason poll for the upcoming 2022 college football season Monday, which features the Sooners and Cowboys.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, which are strong contenders to win the Big 12 this season, placed ninth and 12th, respectively.

The Sooners' ninth-place ranking is the highest among current Big 12 teams. Baylor checks in at No. 10.

The poll's top four in order are Alabama, Ohio State, defending national champion Georgia and Clemson.

Three future members of the Big 12 -- Cincinnati, Houston and BYU -- rounded out the poll at No. 23, No. 24 and No. 25. All three schools will join the league in 2023.

Texas and Kansas State were the other current two Big 12 schools who received votes but did not make the Top 25.

For a look at the entire poll, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New coach Venables handles early test at No. 9 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brent Venables got his first welcome-to-the-hot-seat moment well before his first game as Oklahoma’s new coach. He attacked that controversy the same way he took on ball-carriers as a gritty, undersized linebacker at Kansas State -- head on. Earlier this month, Oklahoma said assistant...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners

When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Kansas State#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Osu#The Associated Press#Sooners#Byu
Centre Daily

Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News

Oklahoma’s basketball team just got better — officially. Combo guard Joe Bamisile received an immediate NCAA eligibility waiver for the upcoming season, the school announced on Wednesday. Bamisile and fellow two-time transfer Grant Sherfield have both received waivers for the upcoming season and are eligible to play right...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
guthrienewspage.com

Piedmont is too much for Guthrie in district showdown

It did not take long for Piedmont to gain momentum and the lead Tuesday evening at the jam-packed Guthrie High School softball field. The first pitch of the game was singled out to the outfield. The next batter collected a single and both would score with another single and a Guthrie error. Before the Lady Jays came to the plate, they were down 2-0.
GUTHRIE, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy