Read full article on original website
Related
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dixmont
DIXMONT, Maine — The two motorists who died in a Dixmont crash Wednesday afternoon have been identified as 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast and 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont. A news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday says police responded to the incident located on...
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
Possible hate crimes under investigation near mosque in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
WMTW
Investigation into assault of toddler leads to arrest in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A 2-year-old suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a man from Old Orchard Beach in July. Authorities were called to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 for a toddler with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Though officials did not provide further details, they...
One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Franklin County ADA sentenced in connection to marijuana operation in Farmington
BANGOR, Maine — On Wednesday, Kayla Alves, former Franklin County assistant district attorney, was sentenced to two-years probation and will have to pay a $2,000 fine for her role in connection to an alleged $13 million illegal marijuana operation. Alves pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in March of...
Old Orchard Beach man charged in connection with assault of 2-year-old
SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department Patrol Division responded to Southern Maine Health Care regarding a report about a 2-year-old who was seriously injured on July 25. According to a news release issued Wednesday by Lt. Matthew Gagné of the Sanford Police Department, detectives with the Criminal Investigations...
Maine State Police Say a Deputy is Accused of Domestic Violence
A Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his wife. Maine State Police say the investigation began after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The report was about alleged ongoing domestic violence incidents at a home in West Gardiner. Department of...
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach
OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Six charged with OUI from Kennebunk sobriety checkpoint
The Kennebunk Police Department partnered with the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this past Saturday to install a sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk. According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Monday, the checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
wgan.com
Police charge 2 teens accused of firing shots at building in Lewiston
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting in Lewiston. Police responded to an address on Pierce Street around 5 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Several bullet holes were found on the outside of the building that was targeted. No one was injured. Police were...
Nearly $30K in copper, tools stolen from Portland homeless shelter worksite
PORTLAND, Maine — Two men from Portland have been charged in connection with a burglary at the construction site of the city's new Homeless Services Center on Monday night. The Homeless Services Center is under construction at 654 Riverside St. A groundbreaking event was held March 29, 2022, and construction was expected to take about a year, according to the city's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Medical Center nurses vote 1,108 to 387 to keep union
PORTLAND, Maine — Over the course of Aug. 17 and 18, about 1,400 nurses voted on whether to retain their union. This is the second time the nurses have had a vote in the last year and a half. At that time, 57 percent of the nurses voted in...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
WPFO
The man nearly hit by airplane debris in Augusta didn't think anyone would believe him
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Craig Donahue was having a pretty good day Friday, returning to work as a security screener at the Maine State House after getting hot dogs and free gelato during a lunch break. Then something fell from the sky. “I heard a loud bang,” Donahue said Wednesday. “Then,...
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0