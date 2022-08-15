Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting at Wendy's in Walnut Hills
Officers responding to 855 William Howard Taft Road at around 6:30 p.m. located two people shot. One person is in critical condition.
Fox 19
6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department. Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after man shot in the West End
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the West End Friday. It happened around 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street. Police said a 40-year-old man was playing dice in the street when he was shot in the hip and rear. He was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police looking for suspect accused of rape
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department issued a release Wednesday searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported rape in Over-the-Rhine. According to the release, on Aug. 13 at 4:53 a.m. officers and fire personnel responded to the 200-block of E. Clifton Avenue for a reported rape. The victim said a firearm was used in the incident.
Person hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after stabbing in OTR
Officers responding to the 1700 block of Vine Street located one person stabbed near the corner of Vine and Green streets.
Cincinnati: Two Wendy’s Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Cincinnati: Two Wendy's Workers Shot In Walnut Hills
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Fritz explores the outside of Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with his mom Bibi. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect.
Fox 19
Family remembers 18-year-old motorcyclist killed on Colerain Avenue
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a truck in Colerain Township Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane at about 9...
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton
DAYTON — UPDATE: 12 p.m. A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night, according to Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns. Police were called to a house in the 400 block...
Fox 19
West End shooting under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station.
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati murder victim struggling to move on
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is trying to move away from the home where her son was shot and killed three years ago. “I feel like I’m stuck in in in a dream that I can’t wake up from,” said Marilyn Turner. Turner’s son, 29-year-old Benoit...
WLWT 5
Family mourns, rejoices as suspects in relatives murder are arrested
CINCINNATI — As community leaders and activists continue to push to get guns off the streets, police are also trying to bring justice to families that have lost a loved one. In May a father and son were at a gas station. The father, once inside heard gunshots, running...
Fox 19
The importance of school resource officers
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect.
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Dead And 1 In Critical
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Dead And 1 In Critical
Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township
Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
Former Cincinnati priest's rape victim shares his story of recovery and hope
Paul Neyer, raped by a Catholic music minister more than 30 years ago, said he wants to help other victims. His rapist, Geoff Drew, became a priest. Drew is serving a 7 year prison sentence for rape.
Comments / 4