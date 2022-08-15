Read full article on original website
Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
yachatsnews.com
Yachats nonprofit housing developer wins state grants to proceed with affordable rent apartment complex in Florence
A Yachats-based nonprofit development company has received state funding and arranged other financing to proceed with a $10.9 million, 24-unit affordable housing project in Florence. Our Coastal Village of Yachats plans to break ground on the project next April and complete it in May 2024, said company president Layne Morrill...
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws Hundreds of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – For 11 years now, bibliophiles of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kcfmradio.com
Rods N Rhodies; Sea Lion Caves Celebration; Black and White Recycling Event
September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.
hh-today.com
City’s vacant lot still looking for a use
The developers of Edgewater Village on the Willamette River have once again told the Albany City Council they would like to buy the city-owned parcel in the middle of the 58-dwelling development. George Diamond and his son-in-law, Vasili Rozakis, made that point as they appeared remotely during a council meeting...
New Relic is the latest Oregon tech employer to cut jobs
Web services provider New Relic said Thursday it plans to eliminate 110 jobs, 90 of them in the U.S., to “focus its resources on top priorities.” It’s the latest in a string of layoffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. New Relic said it will record up to...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer
ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
kezi.com
Willamalane Park and Recreation offering incentives to new staff
EUGENE, Ore. -- Willamalane Park and Recreation District is looking for new applicants, and is offering incentives to entice new staffers. Open positions include youth program leaders and life guards. For child care employees, Willamalane is offering a $500 incentive. For lifeguards, there is a $200 hiring bonus and district-paid certifications. New hires aren’t the only staff getting rewarded, as current youth programming and lifeguard staff are also eligible to earn a $100 bonus for every 200 hours worked.
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kezi.com
Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured
EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc
EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
