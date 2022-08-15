ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken structure fire under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
AIKEN, SC
Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified

AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified

A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure

An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure. Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway. The suspect...
