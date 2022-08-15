Read full article on original website
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
wfxg.com
Aiken structure fire under investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
Man identified in fatal crash Sunday in Aiken County
The driver in a fatal motor vehicle crash Sunday in Aiken County has been identified. Anthony F. Meunier, 22, of Aiken, was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-vehicle crash on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables in a news release Thursday. Master...
wach.com
Female driver wanted in connection to Columbia shooting injuring woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are looking for the female driver of a car in connection to a shooting that injured a woman. Police say the female was driving a gray or silver car, possibly a Honda with plastic wrap on the windows. She's accused of shooting a...
wach.com
Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
wgac.com
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified
A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
Troopers investigating deadly I-26 crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Orangeburg County along I-26. SCHP said in a release the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 157. A Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 before veering off the highway, […]
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
WRDW-TV
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
Victim dies from injuries sustained in Aug. 9 wreck near Trenton
The driver of a 2017 Honda sedan died Tuesday from injuries related to an Aug. 9 wreck that occurred on S.C. 19 in Edgefield County, according to a report from the S.C. Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 11:20 p.m. near Courtney Road, four miles south of Trenton.
wach.com
Edgefield County man sentenced for DUI, injuring a grandfather and grandchildren
An Edgefield County man is sentenced to 15 years for drunk driving, injuring a grandfather and his two grandchildren, officials announced Friday. In a statement by the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office on Friday, John Williams, 53, was found with a blood alcohol level four times higher than the legal limit while behind the wheel back in June 2021.
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
wach.com
One person arrested after fight at Krispy Kreme, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, according to Columbia Police. Officials said the fight was among teenagers and one of them was an employee at the Krispy Kreme. That employee...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
wach.com
Wreckage cleared after three-car accident on Harmon Street in Lexington
UPDATE: The wreck has been cleared from the roadway. Officials say the collision was caused by a driver who failed to give right of way. ORIGINAL: According to Lexington Police, Inbound traffic on East Main Street/US -1 at Harmon Street is being diverted due to a three car wreck Wednesday evening.
WRDW-TV
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
WRDW-TV
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure
An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure. Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway. The suspect...
