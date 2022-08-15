CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Starting a new academic year Wednesday, Albemarle County schools are still looking for bus drivers, substitute teachers, as well as teachers in two special categories. Despite better pay and incentive offerings, Albemarle schools’ Phil Giaramita says they’re 18 drivers short of being able to fill all their bus routes. Many families still have not received bus schedules because transportation is still working out the issues, and he expects those families will be contacted Monday. As it stands now, Giaramita says a number of mostly elementary students will be arriving at school later than scheduled in the mornings. He says some bus drivers will do their regular routes, then will have to go back out and pick up those students after distributing the students from their regular route at school.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO