Albemarle County PD investigating shots fired
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – August 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing.
Albemarle schools entering start of school needing bus drivers and some teachers
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Starting a new academic year Wednesday, Albemarle County schools are still looking for bus drivers, substitute teachers, as well as teachers in two special categories. Despite better pay and incentive offerings, Albemarle schools’ Phil Giaramita says they’re 18 drivers short of being able to fill all their bus routes. Many families still have not received bus schedules because transportation is still working out the issues, and he expects those families will be contacted Monday. As it stands now, Giaramita says a number of mostly elementary students will be arriving at school later than scheduled in the mornings. He says some bus drivers will do their regular routes, then will have to go back out and pick up those students after distributing the students from their regular route at school.
TSA stops Waynesboro man trying to take gun through CHO checkpoint
EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.
CPD in 3rd release reports John Milton Harris still missing since July 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are saying again the search continues for John Milton Harris, the man missing since July 1 about who CPD has issued releases twice already. This new release comes after Albemarle Police reported pulling a body from the Rivanna River this week near Free Bridge. The new CPD release has a few more details about Mr, Harris, saying he was living at the campground behind Moose’s by the Creek restaurant in the 1700 block of Monticello Road. While last seen July 1, he was reported missing July 9.
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
