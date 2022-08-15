Read full article on original website
Nike Is Going All-In on California Collabs This Month
Nike is famously headquartered just outside of Portland, a city famous for its gloomy weather. A little further south is California—nicknamed, of course, the Golden State. So it feels fitting that the Swoosh has cooked up not one but two California collaborations to help close out summer. Nike is teaming up with the longstanding Laguna Beach-based label Stüssy and the beloved boutique Union Los Angeles, with a mix of Nike gear given the good old Cali treatment.
The Latest GQ Box Comes With Your Next Go-To Sweatshirt
We're pretty excited about the newest edition of the GQ Box. The sweatshirt? Cool as hell and [whispers] $50 off what it normally costs. But before we get to that…. First, let us explain how the GQ Box works: Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box—menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, useful gear, and more. Then we ship it to your house. Each box costs $50—or $190 for 4 boxes, a full year—but what’s inside is worth $200 or more. It’s a no-brainer. (See more details and subscribe to the GQ Box here.)
The Best Backpacks for College Kids, Would-Be College Kids, and Anyone Else Looking to Relive Their Glory Years
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best backpacks for college are a little misleading. When your commute requires balancing a phone in one hand and a breakfast sandwich in the other, a canvas tote ain’t going to cut it—let alone accommodate a 15-inch laptop and your gym clothes. So unless you work at a white shoe law firm or find yourself auditioning for the next season of Industry, they’re also crucial pretty much everywhere else. But what separates a merely good option from the really, truly great?
How These Unlikely Pants Became the New J.Crew’s First Big Hit
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Finally, having a boyfriend who’s into menswear paid off for somebody. Maddie Heldman, a 22-year-old Chicagoan, was browsing the J.Crew Men’s Instagram account after her partner sent her some news about the beloved and revamped mall brand. That’s when she saw them. “I saw the pants and immediately loved them,” she told me over email. The pants are your average khaki-colored chinos, only swelled to such enormous proportions that J.Crew officially calls the style the “Giant-fit chino.” Heldman hustled to the J.Crew on Michigan Avenue and managed to snag the very last pair of the pants in her size.
You Should Be Having a Big Earthy Summer
A few months back, over a little impromptu dinner party at my place, my guests all commented on one thing. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the food, or the highballs made with whisky straight from theTokyo airport. It wasn’t the playlist I made or the new painting I’d hung on the wall that day. No, the star of the show was…a candle. One that smells like tomatoes, at that. Everybody commented on the candle, and within a week, every guest that night informed me that they’d bought one of their own.
In Watch Design, Tiny Moves Make a Big Difference
Among Rolex’s 2022 releases, the uncontested headline grabber was the southpaw, crown-at-nine GMT-Master II with the black-and-green bezel—the Sprite or Riddler, if you’re into nicknames. Moving the crown to the opposite side of the dial, which makes it more comfortable for wearing on the left wrist, delivered the sort of stunt Rolex that geeks love, and offered a chance for obsessives to post pictures of other left-handed Rolexes of the past. As a seasonal trophy watch it’s a slam dunk, but my curiosity was instead piqued by a reissue that was defined by more subtle modifications. I’ve been thinking about the relaunch of a historic and perplexing Rolex—the Air-King.
Nike's Perfectly Off-Kilter Triax Watch Is an Affordable Y2K-Era Flex
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From the return of Jackass and Bennifer to layered T-shirts and Nike Shox, the hallmarks of Y2K culture are steadily creeping back into the mainstream. The aughts might be frequently derided as a time of luxury knockoffs and rhinestones run amok, but it was also a period of exceptional creativity for designers like Raf Simons, Tom Ford, and Helmut Lang. Sought-after menswear grails from the start of the decade are now coveted collector’s items, routinely fetching eye-watering prices on the aftermarket. Thanks to a newly-uncovered trove of Nike Triax sports watches, though, you can own an iconic piece of the ‘00s for just $149.
Haus Is Now Taking Up to 50% Off Its Signature Range of Apéritifs
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yesterday morning, Haus co-founder Helena Price Hambrecht announced on Twitter that the low-ABV apéritif brand had lost its lead investor, leaving it unable to continue operations. (Haus may yet be acquired by another company, but its future is looking fuzzy.) When the California-based brand launched in 2019, its sleek design and millennial-friendly serif lettering stood out like a sore thumb. In a market crowded with double IPAs and barrel-proof whiskey, its range of lower-ABV beverages—and apéritifs in particular, which are popular in Europe but less so stateside—was a novelty, quickly endearing it to booze drinkers looking for a milder buzz and a more complex alternative to Campari and Aperol.
Michael B. Jordan Wore Chanel and The Row to the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere
Michael B. Jordan has been on a fashion quest—and while his journey is not quite of the same caliber as, say, traversing Middle Earth to destroy an all-powerful ring, it has yielded some other pretty impressive accessories. Since he began working with stylist Jason Bolden two years ago, MBJ’s gone full-force toward ultra-sleek, classic-leading-man silhouettes, fit with high-waisted trousers, crisp camp shirts, polished overcoats, and loafers and in favor of brands like Burberry, Prada, and Valentino. (Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Bolden recalled a time when Jordan wanted “to create a look inspired by one that Mr. Sidney Poitier wore and how he made casual dressing so inspiring,” which resulted Jordan hitting Nobu Malibu one day last summer in a Hawaiian Saint Laurent shirt like the one Poitier wore in Lilies of the Field.)
The Best Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin Is Tough on UV Rays but Gentle on Your Face
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's easy to overlook the best sunscreen for sensitive skin, which is funny, because guys with irritation-prone skin are often the most ingredient-conscious shoppers. They know that the slightest inclusion of irritating ingredients could lead to hives, itching, pain, or breakouts. They know to go easy on exfoliation, avoid fragrances, search for easy-on-the-skin face washes. But too often, when a beach day hits, that flies out the window and they use whatever sunscreen is on hand at the drug store. Which is just fine for preventing sunburn—but can lead to a week of bad skin. If that sounds like you, condolences—and here's our guide to sunscreen for sensitive-skinned dudes.
The Lee Pace Guide to Pulling Off Cropped Pants
In many ways, we are in the midst of a great fashion undoing: a steady dismantling of the restrictive, long-held conventions we have of the “right” way to wear things. Consider, if you will, the humble trouser. In the world of menswear, pants remain ubiquitous yet divisive—but at what cost? Nowadays, pants can be giant. Pants can be weird. Pants can be anything you want them to be.
Steve Harvey’s Style Glow Up Is Happening On His Wrist, Too
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Over the past year, Steve Harvey has gone on a hero’s journey towards righteous style. Gone are the suits he told us were “27 at the knee. In their place are head-to-toe Balenciaga pajamas and highlighter-pink suits. But what seemed to be missing from the makeover, or maybe just hidden under an emerald-green coat, was a watch. Fair enough: Rome wasn’t built in a day, either. But now it seems Harvey is solving for his bare wrists, too, breaking out a Hublot Classic Fusion “Black Magic.”
Buckle Up, Because Yeezy Day 2022 Is Here
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While the artist formerly known as Kanye West may be an iconic Gemini, it makes sense that Yeezy Day—a.k.a. your annual best shot at snagging a pair of Yeezy sneakers at retail prices—falls during Leo season. Now’s the time to show up and show off.
Your One-Stop Shopping Guide to Todd Snyder, the Patron Saint of Approachable Menswear
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Todd Snyder is a master of modern American menswear. Before making waves spearheading J.Crew's first comeback during the late 2000s, the Midwestern designer cut his teeth at Ralph Lauren. So it's hardly surprising that his eponymous brand combines elements of what the names on his CV do best—an uncompromising commitment to approachable craftsmanship, and a finger placed firmly, but not too firmly, on the pulse of the fashion landscape.
19 "I Never Noticed This" Photos That Are Going To Blow Your Mind If You Grew Up In The '90s Or '00s
The KitKats in foil wrapping were elite.
Drake's Long-Rumored Nike Air Force 1s Just Might Be Happening
Last July, images of Drake-tweaked Nike Air Force 1s, designed in conjunction with the release of the Canadian rapper's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, did the rounds on social media. Perhaps most notable was how closely they adhered to the OG AF1, with a few subtle updates, including a repeating heart pattern on the soles.
One Man’s Trash Is Another’s Designer Bag
If you’re in the market for a new bag, scanning through this season’s offerings feels a lot like rummaging through the lost and found. While many Balenciaga’s Trash Pouch—which cranks the knobs on price ($1,790) and derelicte fashion up high enough to enrage all onlookers—has racked up the headlines, Demna isn’t the only designer suggesting that the next It Bag can be whatever you have laying around.
Jonah Hill Is the Platonic-Ideal Summer Dresser
Los Angeles, where it is sunny and mild-to-hot year round, is technically classified as a Mediterranean climate. However, within its city limits exists an alternate microclimate populated by famous people that’s as frigid as the tundra, and is typically contained within mansions, office buildings, sprinter vans, nightclubs, and posh restaurants where the AC is always on full-blast. This is why you see celebrities wearing all sorts of things in the dead of summer: hoodies, fur coats, velvet suits, leather pants. Their tundra is always nearby.
