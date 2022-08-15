All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's easy to overlook the best sunscreen for sensitive skin, which is funny, because guys with irritation-prone skin are often the most ingredient-conscious shoppers. They know that the slightest inclusion of irritating ingredients could lead to hives, itching, pain, or breakouts. They know to go easy on exfoliation, avoid fragrances, search for easy-on-the-skin face washes. But too often, when a beach day hits, that flies out the window and they use whatever sunscreen is on hand at the drug store. Which is just fine for preventing sunburn—but can lead to a week of bad skin. If that sounds like you, condolences—and here's our guide to sunscreen for sensitive-skinned dudes.

