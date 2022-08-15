Read full article on original website
PLOTS Guide Online, Archery Deer Season Sept. 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Game & Fish Department is reminding sportsmen of their online guide to assist with navigating land in the state. The Private Land Open to Sportsmen, or PLOTS, is available online on the Game & Fish Department’s website. Doug Leier is an...
Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year
VeaBea Thomas is this year’s Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. Show organizers announced the award on the last day of the show, Thursday, August 18. She says she’s learned from working with two other women in her family…tape. Thomas was modest and thankful...
Kopp Completes Northwestern University Police Training
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDID) – The North Dakota Insurance Department announced the recent graduation of Special Investigator Rebecca Kopp from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Kopp has successfully completed the ten (10) week SPSC program held in Dickinson from May 16 – July 29,...
Three-Class System Statewide Survey Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The competitive imbalance in some high school sports is leading some schools across North Dakota to support a three-class system. Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson is a strong supporter of moving to a three-class system. He said Valley City public schools will soon meet the Class B enrollment threshold and he believes Valley City shouldn’t be competing against smaller schools, that’s why he supports a three-class system.
Minnesota FFA Foundation to hold 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give-Together Telethon!
Funds needed to support growing number of Minnesota FFA Chapters. As the number of FFA Chapters and Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource (AFNR) programs continue to grow, so is the need to raise funds to support students. To meet this growing need, the Minnesota FFA Foundation will hold the 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give Together telethon on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. live from the Christensen Farms Stage located by the CHS Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fair. The telethon will also be available for viewing on Minnesota FFA Foundation’s YouTube channel. The telethon will highlight student and program success through each of the eight regions of the state.
North Dakota Corn Growers Association Seeks Communications & Grower Services Specialist
The North Dakota Corn Growers Association is hiring a communications & grower services specialist to serve corn growers across the state. Responsibilities are varied with main emphasis being communications, social media, layout and design of publications, correspondence with grower members, special events, membership, and financials. Position Purpose: Manage and grow...
