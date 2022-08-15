Funds needed to support growing number of Minnesota FFA Chapters. As the number of FFA Chapters and Agriculture, Food and Natural Resource (AFNR) programs continue to grow, so is the need to raise funds to support students. To meet this growing need, the Minnesota FFA Foundation will hold the 3rd Annual Great Minnesota Give Together telethon on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. live from the Christensen Farms Stage located by the CHS Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fair. The telethon will also be available for viewing on Minnesota FFA Foundation’s YouTube channel. The telethon will highlight student and program success through each of the eight regions of the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO