Jenna Ortega Terrifies as Wednesday Addams in New Teaser
Netflix has released the official teaser for Wednesday, the new series charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series follows Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, stops a killing spree in the town, and solves a murder that has plagued her parents for 25 years.
Wednesday Creators Are Keeping Uncle Fester Details Under Wraps
Tuesday saw the release of the first cast images for Wednesday, Tim Burton's highly anticipated Netflix series about Wednesday Addams' years as a student. Although fans were excited to see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán in costume as Morticia and Gomez Addams as well as Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's brother Pugsley, one fan-favorite character usually photographed with the Addams family was missing: Uncle Fester, who was played by Jackie Coogan in the original television series.
The Sandman Two-Part Bonus Episode Gets Surprise Release on Netflix
Netflix released a surprise, two-part bonus episode of The Sandman on Friday morning, two weeks after the fantasy epic premiered its first season. The first part, titled "A Dream of a Thousand Cats," is animated, while the second part, "Calliope," is live-action. Both parts of the surprise episode star Tom...
Tommy Dorfman Says She 'Would Have Transitioned Sooner' if Not for 13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
Hilary Swank Works a Cold Case in ABC's Alaska Daily Teaser
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank plays an investigative journalist searching for the truth in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily. In a teaser trailer released Thursday, Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald relocates from New York to Anchorage, Alaska and begins investigating a case that went cold long ago. The Alaska Daily teaser sees...
Better Call Saul Creators Have 'No Plans' to Continue Breaking Bad Universe
Next week's Better Call Saul finale is set to be the end of the Breaking Bad universe. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould put a pretty definitive end to the crime, drug, and drama-filled world that saw Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill turn into Saul Goodman, the eventual lawyer for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).
Tales of the Walking Dead Creators Are Planning a Musical Episode
Tales of the Walking Dead, the upcoming anthology spinoff of The Walking Dead, has an entire musical episode already written, showrunner Channing Powell revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We did come up with a musical episode, that just for production reasons was going to be a little bit...
Hotties Brings Romance to the Kitchen, Untold Charts the Manti Te'o Hoax
Hulu blends the dating and cooking competition formats in Hotties, a new series that sees blind dates face off in spicy food challenges. Also today: Netflix’s Untold looks at the headline-making story of Manti Te’o and his fake girlfriend, drama series Leonardo debuts stateside, Tim Dillon lands his first Netflix special, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Damon Lindelof Wishes Lost Ended After 4 Seasons
ABC's Lost ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, but Damon Lindelof, who created the series with J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber, reveals he wishes show had ended after four seasons. During an interview with the podcast "Into It," Lindelof said ABC originally wanted the show to run for...
House of Hammer Trailer Details Disturbing Allegations Against Armie Hammer
Content Warning: This post contains references to sexual assault and domestic abuse. Armie Hammer, the Call Me By Your Name actor who has faced numerous sexual assault allegations, is the subject of new Discovery+ docuseries, House of Hammer. The trailer, released Wednesday, includes shocking details regarding the allegations against Hammer and five generations of men in his family.
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Is HBO's House of the Dragon a Worthy Successor to Game of Thrones?
This week on the Primetimer podcast: a deep dive into how House of the Dragon is different from Game of Thrones, and our advice for people who never got around to watching GoT. Featuring Primetimer's senior editor Aaron Barnhart and managing editor Joe Reid. Segments:. 01:28 Palace intrigues at HBO's...
Tyson May Not Like It, But Hulu's Mike Lionizes Him All the Same
Mike Tyson has complained that Hulu's unathorized miniseries about his life is an act of "tone-deaf cultural appropriation," but anyone who watches might think he commissioned it himself. Though the press materials for Mike, which premieres August 25, insist the eight-part series "never attempts to portray Mike Tyson as a hero or a villain," his self-righteous perspective nearly smothers the five episodes screened for critics.
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Mark Ruffalo Shades Star Wars, Says Marvel Is Doing Something Different
Mark Ruffalo may be reprising the role of Bruce Banner for the ninth time in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but he certainly doesn't believe Marvel is putting out too much content. In an interview with Metro UK, Ruffalo was asked if there are too many Marvel shows and movies, and...
House of the Dragon Review: A Blonder (But Just as Brutal) Return to Westeros
On the scaly wings of once-prevalent dragons comes HBO's much-anticipated return to the world of Game of Thrones. Though House of the Dragon boasts new characters, new family lines, and new showrunners, once viewers find themselves back behind the walls of the Red Keep and hear the familiar strings of the old theme song haunting the new musical motifs, it'll be hard not to imagine we're back again as if we'd never left.
The Decameron, a Soapy Plague Drama, Is Coming to Netflix
Netflix announced on Thursday a new period soap drama titled The Decameron, based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. The Decameron takes place in 1348, as the Black Death plagues Florence. A handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside, waiting out the plague with a "lavish holiday," according to Netflix. However, "what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival."
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
John Corbett Will Reprise His Role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That
John Corbett will reprise his role as Sex and the City's Aidan Shaw in sequel series And Just Like That.. According to Deadline, Corbett is returning for a multi-episode arc in Season 2 of the HBO Max series. Corbett played Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) former love interest in Seasons...
