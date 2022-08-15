Two men from Wayne County were involved in a four-vehicle accident this week on I-71. The crash took place Wednesday morning in Morrow County, backing up southbound traffic all the way to Mansfield for more than five hours. According to the Highway Patrol, 26-year old Josh Morris, of West Salem, crashed his semi into the back-end of another semi. That semi then rear ended a box truck driven by a Wooster man, which in-turn struck a third semi. Morris, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured in the crash, while the other three drivers escaped with only minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO