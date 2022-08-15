ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors

Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
