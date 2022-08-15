ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

dbusiness.com

Two Historic Apartment Buildings Renovated in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood

East Jefferson Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferson East Inc., has renovated and reopened two historic apartment buildings on Marlborough Street. The project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund Initiative, a partnership between the city of Detroit and Invest Detroit. The completion of one building at 910 Marlborough introduces additional affordable and market-rate housing in the historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and brings new life to the long-vacant buildings, one of which has stood empty for some 40 years.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors city's first Black property owner

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime

Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI

