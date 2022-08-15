Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
dbusiness.com
Two Historic Apartment Buildings Renovated in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers Neighborhood
East Jefferson Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferson East Inc., has renovated and reopened two historic apartment buildings on Marlborough Street. The project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund Initiative, a partnership between the city of Detroit and Invest Detroit. The completion of one building at 910 Marlborough introduces additional affordable and market-rate housing in the historic Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and brings new life to the long-vacant buildings, one of which has stood empty for some 40 years.
fox2detroit.com
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone.
After the state’s largest utility sold consumer debt, thousands of Detroiters faced default judgments and garnished wages. The utility only reaped pennies on the dollar.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Auburn Hills’ Whisker Opens $10M Facility in Wisconsin, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Auburn Hills’ Whisker Opens $10M in New Wisconsin Facility. Automatic litter box manufacturer Whisker, headquartered in Auburn Hills,...
Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled
The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year amid COVID amid monkeypox concerns.
Detroiters enrolled in city's water affordability program will see bills change this fall
Detroiters enrolled in the city's water affordability plan will start seeing new water rates in their September and October bills. More than 6,900 households have either applied or are enrolled in Detroit's Lifeline Plan, which offers fixed monthly rates, between $18 to $56, based on income and how much water a household uses. The program caps...
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
Dream cruise, orchard tours and a Greek fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Mid-August in metro Detroit brings colorful celebrations of cultural heritage, collector cars, the approaching fall harvest and the upcoming return to school. This annual celebration hosted by a St. Clair Shores church offers four days of authentic Greek food and entertainment. Festival highlights include performances of the Hellenic Society for...
Job fair offers free training in Great Lakes tourism, travel, international shipping
Detroiters seeking to land a job at sea can get free training through a maritime jobs fair later this month. The maritime jobs fair, hosted by the Detroit Port Authority, Women from Teach/Empower/Achieve and the Mariners Inn shelter, is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 on Detroit's riverfront.. “Most people know...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner
PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Detroit a top city? Only for crime
Time magazine, whose journalistic geniuses once overpaid for a house in Detroit so their reporters could move here, stare at us and then tell us stuff about ourselves we apparently didn't know, is at it again. Of all the places to visit in America, they now say Detroit is one...
dbusiness.com
Yabba Dabba Do: Detroit Auto Show Will Feature Flintmobile, Dinosaurs, and Monster Trucks
The North American International Auto Show today announced a host of new themed attractions for the public show that runs Sept. 17– 25 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. From the prehistoric dinosaur era of the past — complete with Fred Flintstone’s “Flintmobile” used in the movie, “The Flintstones,”...
hourdetroit.com
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America
Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America. Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:. “Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to...
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
Ann Arbor residents fed up with ‘deafening’ M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The roar of traffic coming from the M-14 highway serves as a constant backdrop on the Wines Elementary School playground in Ann Arbor. At times, it can sound like a plane taking off. Other times, it’s a steady, droning hum.
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
