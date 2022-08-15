Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
KCRG.com
Man arrested after fire in Conrad ruled an arson; pet killed in fire
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:17 pm the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Washington Street for a report of a house fire with a teenage girl still inside. Upon arrival, responders learned that there was no person inside the home....
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Altoona police investigate deadly shooting
ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 16, 2022
4:33am: Officers were requested back at ER to assist staff with an Unruly Patient. 12:31pm: Caleb Lentz spoke with an officer about a Civil Property Issue occurring in Jefferson. 1:12pm: Donna Helms reported a Lost/Stolen wallet. 1:40pm: An officer investigated a Two Vehicle Accident near Elm and Lincoln Way Streets....
KIMT
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes
LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man passed out at the wheel with 4-year-old daughter in the car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after police say he passed out at a stop light with a 4-year-old in the car. Thirty-two-year-old Jose Javier Flores, of Des Moines, is charged. Police discovered Flores in a Jeep near Southeast 30th...
Man critically injured after being hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 5:25 a.m. near E 15th Street and Dean Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Evidence gathered at the scene and […]
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early morning crash in Des Moines. The crash happened right across from Lauridsen Skatepark at 2nd Avenue and School Street around 2:00 Sunday morning. . Des Moines police say evidence at the scene indicates the motorcyclist was speeding,...
KCRG.com
Iowa council member countersues police over protest arrest
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines council member is countersuing two police officers who took the unusual step earlier this year of suing several people who participated in a 2020 protest following a Minneapolis officer’s killing of George Floyd. Councilwoman Indira Sheumaker says in her counter...
yourfortdodge.com
Former Fort Dodge Shopping Center Is Sold
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) A staple of downtown Fort Dodge for decades has been sold to an out of state company. to Jamerson Group Corp based out of Conyers, Georgia, that’s according to details available through the Webster County Assessor’s office. Selling far under a third of its current assessed value of nearly $750,000.00.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 15, 2022
11:37am: A deputy responded to a power line down in the 700 block of Chicago Street, Scranton. 5:57pm: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 200 block of South 19th Street, Grand Junction. 9:11pm: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on N Avenue and 150th Street. 4:33pm: A...
Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road
Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project. Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.
Comments / 0