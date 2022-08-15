ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Leominster PD Searching for Man Who Offered Child Candy in Porta Potty

LEOMINSTER - The Leominster Police Department released a description of a man who allegedly offered a child some candy while the child was in a porta potty. Police are searching for a white male around 40 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, very skinny, with blue eyes and short brown hair. The man is missing an upper tooth. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt. A witness told police the man may have been speaking with an accent.
LEOMINSTER, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
BRAINTREE, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect

Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

At about 1:40 AM, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and attempted to take the victims scooter and backpack.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
