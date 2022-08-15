Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Woman Tries To Cash Fraudulent $18,700 Check
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating an attempted larceny at a Framingham bank. Police were called to Santander bank at 490 Cochituate Road yesterday, August 18 at 1:41 p.m. “A woman attempted to cash a fraudulent check,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Lt. Mickens said the check...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of 2 Bikes Worth $600
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two mountain bikes. The bikes were reported stolen yesterday, August 17 at 6:31 p.m. at 208 Beaver Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. “Two bikes were stolen from outside of the Dollar General<” store said Framingham Police...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Crashes Through Fence at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a fence at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, said Police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 2:36 a.m. at 65 Leland Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. The driver “suffered minor injuries,” said Framingham...
Framingham Police: Wallet Stolen & Credit Card Charged $1,600+
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding shoppers to keep an eye on their pocketbook while shopping, after a woman reported her wallet stolen at TJ Maxx in Shoppers World. The theft was reported to police at 11:48 a.m. at 1 Worcester Road on Monday, August 15. The individual believes...
Leominster PD Searching for Man Who Offered Child Candy in Porta Potty
LEOMINSTER - The Leominster Police Department released a description of a man who allegedly offered a child some candy while the child was in a porta potty. Police are searching for a white male around 40 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, very skinny, with blue eyes and short brown hair. The man is missing an upper tooth. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt. A witness told police the man may have been speaking with an accent.
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
Framingham Police Investigating Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering that happened Tuesday night at an apartment on Irving Street. It was reported at 90 Irving Street at 7:33 p.m. on August 16, according to the public police log. “This was a possible break. No sign of forced entry,”...
'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
Thief Breaks Into SMOC & Steals 2 Air Conditioners & Leaf Blower
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) in Framingham. The breaking & entering was reported at 8:43 a.m. at 7 Bishop Street. on Monday, August 15. “It appears suspect was able to make entry into a warehouse by smashing a...
liveboston617.org
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 1:40 AM, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and attempted to take the victims scooter and backpack.
Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone
The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
Framingham Police Arrest & Charge Man With Assault With A Hammer
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man Monday night, August 15 on an assault charge. Police arrested at 7:16 p.m. at his residence Cleiton Aquino-De Almeida, 31, of 27 Georgetown Drive of Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalizing property. The man had...
