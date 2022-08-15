Read full article on original website
Road Construction Notification In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, August 22nd, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Avenue SW and Winter Show Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The...
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
Two Injured In Crash West of Marion, ND
MARION, N.D. (NDHP) – A Jamestown teenager and a Fargo man suffered injuries in a two vehicle crash five miles west of Marion on Friday, August 19th about 8:45 AM. The teenager was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer and 25-year-old Dalton Steinkopf of Fargo was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
Three-Class System Statewide Survey Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The competitive imbalance in some high school sports is leading some schools across North Dakota to support a three-class system. Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson is a strong supporter of moving to a three-class system. He said Valley City public schools will soon meet the Class B enrollment threshold and he believes Valley City shouldn’t be competing against smaller schools, that’s why he supports a three-class system.
Nancy Thury
Nancy Thury, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, second-mom, and lover of dogs died Tuesday, August 18th at Sanford hospital in Bismarck, ND from an unexpected illness. Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Thury of Lawrence, KS/Parshall, ND; a son, Jeremy Thury, daughter-in-law Melissa, and two grandchildren, Ramsey and Merritt, of Jamestown, ND; a daughter, Jenni Leiste, husband Kyle, and four grandchildren, Oliver, Elijah, Emerson, and ILiza of Baldwin City, KS. Nancy also adored her two furbabies, Murphie and Finlie. According to her human children, she loved the fur children just as much as she did her human children.
County Approves Sale of Equipment, Discusses Gravel Cost
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission approved the sale of some equipment Tuesday afternoon. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland reports he had some tandem trucks available to sell including two 1986 international dump trucks. Wentland says they’re trying to phase out the tandem trucks and have recently purchased...
New Development Planned South Of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ground work for a new development is tentatively planned for this year along 8th Avenue South, South of I-94 in Valley City. Valley City Barnes County Director of Economic Development Jennifer Fiest talked about the plan by H&G Holdings which stands for Bruce Hoyt and George Gaukler.
NuStar To Combine All Activities To Jamestown East Terminal
SAN ANTONIO, TX (NewsDakota.com) – NuStar Energy has announced they will shut down their North terminal in Jamestown later this year. The company operates two terminals in Jamestown in the North and East part of town. “After conducting a thorough business analysis, we plan to create a more efficient...
Valley City School Board Sets Public Hearing For Sept. 21
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. He said one way to finance the proposed idea is to increase their building fund levy.
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
Jamestown Family Still Seeking Answers in Death of Son
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide. Today, the family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
Auditor Requests Cutting Down Early Voting Hours
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge made a request to cut down on early voting hours for the upcoming general election in November. Alonge informed the commission that Stutsman County is the only county in the state to offer early voting for two weeks prior to election day.
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years and started in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen, who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one will...
Jamestown Police Chief Assaulted After Pursuit Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger was assaulted following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Jamestown Police Department reports that just before 5 PM, Chief Edinger attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE in Jamestown. The motorcycle fled and a short 5 block chase began. The driver eventually stopped in the 500 block of 10th St SE.
Two injured and one arrested in Jamestown crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sunday afternoon, two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 52 bypass in Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were parked at a construction zone stop light when another SUV did not stop for the traffic signal. The...
Shirley Ann Olson
Shirley Ann Olson, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her daughter’s home near Oriska, ND on August 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A celebration of Shirley’s life and sharing memories will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with her obituary at www.lerudmathias.com.
Jimmies to Open 2022 Season at Montana Tech Tournament
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team begins the 2022 season Friday with a pair of matches at the Montana Tech tournament in Butte, Mont. UJ takes on No. 12 Eastern Oregon at 2 p.m. Friday, then at 6 p.m. the Jimmies square off against...
4th Annual Carpenter Memorial Race & Driven to Care Night – August 20th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 20th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in action. It is the WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIED SPECIAL in memory of Jeff Carpenter, who the racing community lost too soon back in 2019. It will be $1,537 to WIN for WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and over $11,000 has raised for the purse. Additionally, it is also the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Driven to Care Night at the Speedway. Please go out and purchase a JRMC Driven to Care shirt as proceeds goes back to a great cause for cancer treatments and memorial care. If you wear the shirt Saturday night, you will get into the races for 1/2 price on Saturday Night through the front gate. Be sure to not miss the exciting racing action this Saturday, as the points battles are tight and the action is heating up with the season coming to a close!
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Blue Jay Football (Nelson)
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – One week from today, the Jamestown High School football team takes the field for the first time since hoisting the 11A trophy in Fargo back in November of 2021. For head coach Bill Nelson, the memories will last forever with the group from last season,...
