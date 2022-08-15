Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Shooting suspect appears in Freeborn County Court
(ABC 6 News) - Ben Vidal Moreno appeared in Freeborn County Court Friday on charges of manslaughter and assault. Moreno, 32, faces one count of felony 1st-degree manslaughter and two counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, on 160th Street in rural Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
KIMT
16-year-old boy shot, injured early Thursday morning in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized early Thursday morning. Police said it happened at 1:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. Authorities said it appears one shot was fired and hit the 16-year-old, who was then taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
KAAL-TV
Woman charged with stealing $213K from Albert Lea housing agency
(ABC 6 News) - A woman has been charged in U.S. District Court of Minnesota for stealing $213,217 from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, appeared in court on Tuesday and is charged with theft from a program receiving federal funds which is a felony. Thumann,...
KAAL-TV
Plainview man sentenced to 5 years probation in burglary case
(ABC 6 News) - A Plainview man received 5 years of probation Thursday, after pleading guilty to stealing firearms and electronics from his brother in Rochester. Zachary Koetz was arrested May 17 and accused of taking three guns and an X-Box from his brother’s home in Rochester. Koetz will...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Erin Ganrud reported on Aug. 8 that her vehicle was entered overnight while parked outside her residence in Pine Island. Ganrud thought her vehicle was locked but there was no forced entry. Taken was a backpack and contents, which included a computer, Apple watch and other items (value estimate: $1,430).
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
KIMT
Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal. Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Law enforcement arrest 10 drug traffickers in Rochester meth scheme; names released in federal court
(ABC 6 News) - Several federal and local law enforcement agencies on Thursday executed search warrants and shut down a large-scale drug operation in Rochester. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thursday morning, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated enforcement action involving more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers to dismantle a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday
(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
KAAL-TV
Rochester PD is distributing free firearm safety kits
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is continuing their commitment to disrupt gun violence and promote gun safety in the community by distributing free firearm safety kits. The kit includes a cable-style gun-locking device and a safety brochure. RPD says the free safety kits are through a partnership...
KIMT
Authorities ID person who died in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities on Tuesday identified the person killed in a weekend house fire. "Albert Lea Fire Rescue has identified the victim of an Aug. 13 house fire as Garth D. Conklyn. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that his death was accidental, caused by soot and smoke inhalation," officials said.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
