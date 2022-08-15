Read full article on original website
listenupyall.com
Adams County supervisors pay tribute to Rosco
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence and adopted a resolution Monday in honor of 95 Country’s Rosco Ontheradio (Dave Kimbro), the veteran Natchez radio personality who died Sunday after a bout with cancer. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,”...
Natchez Democrat
‘Making the wheels turn;’ Local leaders showcase projects and priorities to D.C. staffers
NATCHEZ — Adams County’s voices in Washington, D.C., and staffers from Gov. Tate Reeve’s office had an opportunity to tour several key locations throughout Natchez and Adams County on Wednesday and Thursday. Local and state leaders including Natchez Aldermen, Adams County Supervisors and Mississippi Department of Archives...
listenupyall.com
New district lines being drawn for Adams County supervisors
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Adams County’s five supervisors are reviewing maps for redrawing their districts as they prepare for the 2023 elections. A political mapping expert presented them population numbers Monday showing political borders need to be changed in four districts because they’re imbalanced. Districts need to be realigned to reflect population changes and ensure they have about the same number of people, as required by law.
listenupyall.com
Adams County board looks to Concordia Parish as possible place to jail inmates
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Conditions at the problem-plagued Adams County jail could prompt the county board to move inmates elsewhere. Adams County board President Wes Middleton said Monday he wants negotiations started with officials in Concordia Parish about housing inmates in a detention center there as a short-term solution. “I...
Natchez Democrat
Supervisors to consider negotiating with Concordia Parish Sheriff to house inmates, shut down Adams County Jail operation
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote at its next meeting as to whether to begin negotiations with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to house Adams County Jail inmates in its correctional facility. Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton has shared...
Natchez Democrat
School board plans to lease former Washington school building to church
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to lease a historic school building in the Washington community to Thankful Missionary Baptist Church. The resolution offers the church group a rent of $1 per year for them to move in and...
Natchez Democrat
Adams County Sheriff’s Office issues Missing Persons Alert for Natchez teen
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose of Natchez. She was last seen wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Jania was dropped off at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez on Aug. 14, 2022, at approximately...
Natchez Democrat
Woodville man shot and killed Sunday in Wilkinson County
WOODVILLE — A Woodville man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at Merit Health Natchez. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the hospital and that the man was shot in Wilkinson County.
listenupyall.com
Concordia Waterworks BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Concordia Waterworks District No. 1 is experiencing problems with the water supply system. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain...
Elementary school student arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school
Police arrested an unnamed juvenile from a Louisiana elementary school for posting pictures of himself holding an AR-style weapon and asking his peers if he should bring it to school. The Vidalia, Louisiana, police department received on Monday from a call from a concerned parent who said her child was...
Natchez Democrat
Mayor takes exception to sheriff’s opinion on E-911
NATCHEZ — During his report at the Tuesday meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Mayor Dan Gibson called out what he said are “rumors” included in an opinion column Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten published as a Top of the Morning in the Sunday, Aug 7, edition of The Natchez Democrat.
FedEx driver shooting case waits to move to grand jury
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Dee Bates, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, said prosecutors plan to take evidence to a grand jury in the case of shots being fired at a FedEx driver in Brookhaven. The incident happened in January 2022. The Daily Leader reported Bates said the Brookhaven Police Department is working to obtain other […]
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old has been found, is safe
NATCHEZ — A 17-year-old that was reported missing on Monday has been found and is safe. Adams County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose, 17 of Natchez, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Rose was later...
Natchez Democrat
POSTPONED: Viking arrival to Natchez delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, was scheduled to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m., but the ship’s arrival has been delayed. “Viking has informed us that the delivery of this great ship has been slightly delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances,” City of Natchez officials said in a statement Wednesday. “We still anticipate the arrival of Viking Mississippi with great enthusiasm and will let everyone know when an alternate date is announced.”
Natchez Democrat
Rosco on the Radio, beloved Natchez radio voice, dies
NATCHEZ — Dave Kimbro, known best as Rosco on the Radio, has died, announced his work family at 95 Country WQNZ and Listen Up Y’all Media. Kimbro had been battling an illness. He began working at the station in 1970 as a young man broadcasting football games. He...
Natchez Democrat
Pets of the Week: Debbie, Billie and Bruce
Debbie has the most interesting coloring doesn’t she? She is a Red Merle Cur mix, and such an affectionate young dog. She will stay all day at your feet, or on your knee if you’ll let her. House and leash trained, fully vetted, spayed, 15 months old. Available for adoption to a lucky family. Come visit Debbie at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
Man arrested after Pike County deputies say they found ecstasy pills
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges. Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance. A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they […]
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
WDAM-TV
McComb traffic arrest dashcam footage
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora...
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.
