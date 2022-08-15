Debbie has the most interesting coloring doesn’t she? She is a Red Merle Cur mix, and such an affectionate young dog. She will stay all day at your feet, or on your knee if you’ll let her. House and leash trained, fully vetted, spayed, 15 months old. Available for adoption to a lucky family. Come visit Debbie at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO