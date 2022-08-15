Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO