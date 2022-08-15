ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

wlen.com

Adrian City Admin: Cost to Possibly Fix Riverview Terrace Still not Known

Adrian, MI – Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian are still condemned and deemed uninhabitable …displacing about 200 residents. City Administrator Greg Elliott updated the City Commissioners on the status of the property..which he then summarized for WLEN News…. Administrator Elliott continued, saying that the current ownership group could...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

How has Riverview Terrace Ownership been Working with City of Adrian?

Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues the series on the latest information involving the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian. City Administrator Greg Elliott answered this question from WLEN News Director Ian Wendt after a recent meeting of the Adrian City Commission…. Elliott went on to talk about what...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects

Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
TECUMSEH, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service

Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled

Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
wlen.com

Tire Collection Day Set for Next Thursday in Adrian

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department will be facilitating a tire collection day next Thursday in Adrian. County residents can recycle unwanted passenger vehicle tires for a nominal fee next Thursday, August 25th from 2pm-6pm at the Lenawee County Recycling Drop Off Site on River Street in Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI

