wlen.com
City Closing on Purchase of Adrian Inn Today, to Utilize Building for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – WLEN News concludes the week-long series of stories on what the Adrian City Commission has called a humanitarian crisis…the Riverview Terrace Apartment situation. Today, the City of Adrian is closing on the purchase of the Adrian Inn on West Maumee street in an effort to...
wlen.com
Adrian City Admin: Cost to Possibly Fix Riverview Terrace Still not Known
Adrian, MI – Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian are still condemned and deemed uninhabitable …displacing about 200 residents. City Administrator Greg Elliott updated the City Commissioners on the status of the property..which he then summarized for WLEN News…. Administrator Elliott continued, saying that the current ownership group could...
wlen.com
Swartzlander Hired as Brooklyn Village Manager, Resigns from Lenawee Chamber
Adrian, MI – Matt Swartzlander has resigned from his position as the Executive Director of the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce… and has been hired as the next Brooklyn Village Manager. The Chamber announced Friday morning that his resignation will be effective September 9th. Swartzlander was instrumental in...
wlen.com
How has Riverview Terrace Ownership been Working with City of Adrian?
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues the series on the latest information involving the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian. City Administrator Greg Elliott answered this question from WLEN News Director Ian Wendt after a recent meeting of the Adrian City Commission…. Elliott went on to talk about what...
City of Jackson investing $4.5 million in 'long neglected' MLK corridor
The city of Jackson will set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to kick start a revitalization of the city’s south side.
wlen.com
MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
wlen.com
Adrian Commission to Give Updates on Adrian Inn, Riverview Terrace Situation at Pre-Meeting Tonight
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will hold three meetings tonight: a special meeting at 5:30, a study session to follow that, and their regular meeting at 7…all in the City Chambers on East Maumee Street. The group has two high-profile items up for discussion at their...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents Already Moving to Adrian Inn; City to Close on Property Friday
Adrian, MI- There are many questions surrounding the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian…and the City Commission took a step towards answering one of them at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. City Administrator Greg Elliott was seeking direction on what to do next…with the City days away from...
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
wlen.com
Two Local Primary Election Recounts Scheduled
Adrian, MI – There will be two recounts from the August Primary in Lenawee County…and those have been scheduled. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that she did receive confirmation from the Bureau of Elections that the recount for State Representative and County Commissioner District 7 will be held Thursday, August 25th and Friday, August 26th.
Ann Arbor residents fed up with ‘deafening’ M-14 highway noise
ANN ARBOR, MI — The roar of traffic coming from the M-14 highway serves as a constant backdrop on the Wines Elementary School playground in Ann Arbor. At times, it can sound like a plane taking off. Other times, it’s a steady, droning hum.
'We have a right to a peaceful home': Waterville's proposed amphitheater continues to spark debate
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Monday night, the city of Waterville held a special planning commission meeting to discuss the possibility of an amphitheater in the town. The city had to move the meeting to the primary school to accommodate the large number of people in attendance at the original meeting Aug. 1.
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
wlen.com
Tire Collection Day Set for Next Thursday in Adrian
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department will be facilitating a tire collection day next Thursday in Adrian. County residents can recycle unwanted passenger vehicle tires for a nominal fee next Thursday, August 25th from 2pm-6pm at the Lenawee County Recycling Drop Off Site on River Street in Adrian.
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
WILX-TV
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Several brides-to-be in Mid-Michigan are wondering if their dresses will be done in time for their wedding. That’s because Alterations Unlimited in Mason suddenly closed up shop with many dresses unfinished. The brides News 10 spoke with are stressed, even after getting their dresses out...
Busy Jackson street to be under construction for several months
A busy Jackson street that’s a major access point to downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital will be under construction to replace lead service lines.
WTOL-TV
Residents frustrated by reconstruction of 3 traffic circles in south Toledo
The three traffic circles were going to cost around $292,000. The reconstruction has added another $16,000, and a lot of frustration from residents.
Chief resigns, 5 officers leave as Ypsilanti Police Department suffers from low morale
YPSILANTI, MI – The Ypsilanti Police Department is currently facing a significant loss of officers amid a rising crime rate. Since the start of 2022, five officers and the police chief have all left the department, officials confirmed. As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the department was down 21 percent...
