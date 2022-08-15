Two Popular Food Items Have Been Recalled

There is another recall and this time it involves two of my family’s favorite items… Pizza and Capri Sun.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the USDA officially recalled over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat that was used on the frozen Home Run Inn brand of frozen pizzas.

The recall was issued due to the possibility of there being metal pieces in the frozen pizzas.

If you are wanting to check your pizzas at home the Home Run Inn pizzas that are affected by this recall were made on June 6, 2022, and have a best-by date of Dec 3, 2022. The main pizza involved is the 33.5-oz packages of Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza. However, you can also check the establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection. If your package has the number EST. 18498-A then you will want to get rid of that pizza and not consume it.

There have been no confirmed injuries but the USDA is urging customers to return the product to the store where it was originally purchased or throw them out if you happen to have one in your freezer.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the USDA by calling 888-674-6854.

Home Run Inn Pizza Recall

But wait there is more… KraftHeinz issued a nationwide recall of its popular Capri Sun juice pouches.

The recall was issued after it was found that there was a cleaning solution in some of the products.

Now there is only one flavor involved in the recall and it is the Wild Cherry flavor pouches. The affected products have a best-by date of June 25, 2023, and a UPC code of 087684001004.

According to KraftHeinz, the issue was noticed after several customers contacted the company to complain about the taste of the product. It was determined that a diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into the product line at the factory.

If you have any of the Wild Cherry Capri Sun pouches you should not consume them. You can return the drinks to the store where they were originally purchased or throw them away.

If you have any further questions or issues you can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252.

Capri Sun Recall