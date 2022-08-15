Read full article on original website
JOB ALERT: Texas Oncology in Longview needs a Pharmacy Technician Sr.
– Prepare medication orders by compounding or admixing medications under supervision of a registered pharmacist. – Checks all orders for completeness of information. – Verifies patient information and proper physician authorization. – Checks all orders for insurance approval before admixing. – Under a professional’s supervision, admixes drugs as ordered by...
Goodwill Industries of East Texas discuss Re-Entry program
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program. The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.
Texas pecan season not looking good due to drought, farmers say
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Pecan season is here, but due to the drought conditions in East Texas farmers say it may not be a good year. Michael Alford with Alford Family Farm says they have about 350 pecan trees, and so far only a few of their trees are starting to produce a crop.
KETK GIVES BACK: White Oak Police Department
WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the White Oak Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community. Police Chief Terry Roach said he wouldn’t be here without his team, and that he couldn’t ask for a better group of men and women to work with.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBB: Be on the Lookout for Side Hustle Scams
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas warns employment seekers to be cautious when submitting your resume to an unknown request. Having a side hustle, or second job, may offer some big benefits: extra income, flexible hours, maybe even working in your pajamas. The trick, of course, is finding one that’s legitimate. BBB has received numerous calls related to bogus help wanted ads.
Pets Fur People: Inky
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to show off 4-month-old Inky. Inky is a little tuxedo cat that gets along well with other cats and would make a wonderful apartment pet, according to Gayle. Adoptions fee is $150...
