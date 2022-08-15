TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program. The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.

